* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks
* EU set to provide 7 bln euros in bridge financing
* Euro zone ministers agree in principle to start talks
* Greek PM Tsipras hangs on after party rebellion
* Schaeuble questions whether third bailout will ever happen
* For Eikon page on the issue, click tmsnrt.rs/1LlrwQw
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 16 Europe moved to re-open funding
to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday after the parliament in
Athens approved a new bailout programme in a fractious vote that
left the government without a majority.
The European Central Bank increased emergency funding for
Greek lenders, although capital controls will have to remain in
place to avoid a run on the banks when they reopen on Monday.
European Union finance ministers also approved 7 billion
euros ($7.6 billion) in bridge loans to Greece, allowing it to
make a bond payment to the ECB next Monday and clear its arrears
with the International Monetary Fund.
The loans will be finalised on Friday provided Germany's
parliament approves a Berlin government request to open talks on
a three-year bailout programme - Greece's third in the past five
years - worth up to 86 billion euros.
A majority of Germany's conservative lawmakers voted in
favour of starting talks on a third Greek bailout in a test
ballot on Thursday, the eve of a vote in the Bundestag lower
house of parliament, sources in the conservative parliamentary
faction said.
In the test ballot, 48 lawmakers in the conservative bloc
opposed talks on further Greek aid while three abstained, the
sources said.
The conservative bloc, composed of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies,
the Christian Social Union (CSU), has more than 300 seats in
parliament but it was not clear how many conservative lawmakers
were at the test vote.
The Bundestag is expected to give Merkel's government a
mandate to open negotiations, with the Social Democrats - her
junior coalition partner - and some opposition parties expected
to vote 'Yes'.
REWARD FOR TSIPRAS
The twin lifelines were a reward for Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras after he won the backing of parliament in the
early hours of Thursday for the tough reform measures demanded
by creditors led by Germany.
Tsipras was weakened by a revolt in his left-wing Syriza
party, who voted against the measures, forcing him to rely on
opposition votes to pass the package. He is expected to
reshuffle his cabinet to replace four ministers and deputy
ministers who rebelled.
The 40 year-old prime minister told aides the rebels had
created an "open trauma" in the party but that he was committed
to sticking to the deal, a government official said.
Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said a snap election could
be held in September or October, "depending on developments".
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece's
toughest critics, questioned whether Athens would get a third
bailout, even after the parliamentary vote. He suggested its
financing needs were spiralling and a debt "haircut" or
write-off - outside the euro zone - might be a better solution.
"We will now see in the negotiations whether there is even a
way to get a new programme, taking into account financing needs,
which have risen incredibly," Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk
radio.
After meeting with SPD politicians in Berlin, Eurogroup
President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he would like discussions
about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone to stop and he
hoped German lawmakers would support opening talks on further
Greek aid in the parliamentary vote on Friday.
The move by the Greek parliament was enough to persuade the
ECB to raise Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) for the banks
by 900 million euros for a week to nearly 90 billion euros.
"Things have changed now," ECB President Mario Draghi told a
news conference in Frankfurt. "We had a series of news with the
approval of the bridge financing package, with the votes,
various votes in various parliaments, which have now restored
the conditions for a raise in ELA."
Draghi said it was difficult to make decisions on Greece
given the constraints of an ELA programme which was never meant
to provide unlimited and unconditional support for a banking
system facing a major overhaul.
Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said the ECB support
would allow banks to re-open, three weeks after they were closed
when Athens imposed capital controls to prevent a flood of
withdrawals collapsing the banking system. "All the banks
everywhere will be open," he told state television.
Cash withdrawals, currently limited to 60 euros a day, are
likely to remain restricted.
"TIMEOUT" BETTER?
Finnish and Lithuanian lawmakers on Thursday gave their
approval to begin negotiations.
Schaeuble said he would vote to open talks but underlined
risks surrounding negotiations that will be conducted over the
next few weeks.
After a warning from the IMF this week that Greece's massive
public debt could not be managed without a significant
writedown, Schaeuble said a debt haircut was incompatible with
euro membership and would mean Greece would have to leave the
euro, at least temporarily. "But this would perhaps be the
better way for Greece," he said.
European finance ministers said after a conference call on
Thursday morning they agreed "in principle" to start talks with
Greece on the new bailout and called on Athens to adopt a second
set of reforms by July 22.
All 28 EU countries are expected to contribute to the bridge
loan, despite reluctance of non-euro members such as Britain and
the Czech Republic, after a compromise was found to use euro
zone funds to guarantee their ring-fenced contributions.
Britain accepted the deal after receiving what its finance
minister, George Osborne, said was a legally binding deal to
protect any British money used in the loan.
The Greek parliament comfortably approved the agreement
Tsipras struck on Monday with the euro zone that demands
austerity measures and economic reforms tougher than those
rejected by voters in a July 5 referendum.
Some of the main measures, including an increase in
value-added tax, take effect immediately, although it will be
extended to hotels in October after peak tourist season.
But 32 of the 149 lawmakers from Tsipras's radical left
Syriza party voted against the plan while six effectively
abstained and one was absent, meaning he had to rely on
opposition votes.
"FORCED TO ACCEPT"
Tsipras told lawmakers he had accepted a package he did not
believe in and which would harm Greece, but the alternative was
a disorderly bankruptcy that would be catastrophic.
"I acknowledge the fiscal measures are harsh, that they
won't benefit the Greek economy, but I'm forced to accept them,"
he said before the vote.
However his position as prime minister faces no serious
internal challenge and there has been little pressure to form a
national unity government from the pro-European opposition
parties that voted for the bailout.
How long the government will remain in office is unclear.
"It is very possible that elections take place in September or
October, depending on developments," Interior Minister Voutsis
said according to the text of an interview with Sto Kokkino
radio released by his office.
The IMF noted the issue of debt relief in a report released
this week, saying the only alternatives to "deep upfront
haircuts" would be for European creditors to grant Athens a
30-year debt service holiday on present and future loans or make
large annual fiscal transfers to the Greek budget.
Those options are unpalatable to German and other euro zone
creditor governments that do not want to tell their taxpayers
that money lent to Greece is not coming back.
Klaus Regling, head of the euro zone's bailout fund, said he
expects it to contribute 50 billion euros to the third bailout.
The rest would come from 16 billion euros in remaining
undisbursed IMF funds, once Athens has cleared the arrears, as
well as privatisation receipts and possible limited borrowing on
financial markets near the end of the three-year programme.
Schaeuble said in a letter to the president of Germany's
Bundestag lower house of parliament that the IMF would not be
involved in payment of a first tranche of a third Greek bailout.
That tranche is due in mid-August 2015, according to the
letter, seen by Reuters, in which Schaeuble asked parliament to
agree to open talks on a third bailout.
The letter said the IMF would make its further involvement
dependent on successful conclusion of the first programme review
in autumn 2015 and confirmation of Greece's debt sustainability.
But Merkel's chief of staff, Peter Altmaier, said on a
German television talkshow late on Thursday that IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde had "made very clear that the IMF
will not withdraw" from bailing out Greece.
He said the German government had "quite clearly said that
the IMF must remain on board, that the IMF must be involved".
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels, Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Caroline
Copley in Berlin; Michele Kambas in Athens; Writing by Paul
Taylor and James Mackenzie; Editing by Peter Graff, Toni
Reinhold)