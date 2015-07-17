* Alternative to deal is chaos, not Greek "time-out" -
Merkel
* Conservative rebels double in number from February vote
* Tsipras removes dissenters from Greek cabinet
* EU bailout fund agrees to start talks on third bailout
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, July 17 German lawmakers gave their
go-ahead on Friday for the euro zone to negotiate a third
bailout for Greece, but a warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel
that the alternative was chaos failed to prevent a hefty
rebellion in her own party.
The Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, whose backing
was essential for the talks to start, decisively approved the
move by 439 votes to 119, but almost a fifth of Merkel's
conservatives voted 'No'.
Popular misgivings run deep in Germany, the euro zone
country that has already contributed most to Greece's two
bailouts since 2010, about funnelling yet more aid to Athens.
Merkel's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, had suggested
that Greece might be better off taking a time-out from the euro
zone to sort out its daunting economic problems, although the
creditors' offer to Athens includes the conditions for more
austerity and economic reform that Berlin had demanded.
But Merkel argued for a new deal to be negotiated to prevent
a Greek exit from the euro that might undermine the entire
currency union, and said neither Greece nor the other 18 euro
zone member countries were willing to accept a suspension.
"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out'
from the euro ... but, rather, predictable chaos," she told the
Bundestag. "We would be grossly negligent, and acting
irresponsibly, if we didn't at least attempt this way."
"LAST ATTEMPT"
Schaeuble lined up with his boss and urged lawmakers to vote
to start the negotiations, adding: "It's a last attempt to
fulfil this extraordinarily difficult task."
Although a bridge loan was put in place on Thursday to tide
Greece over a payment due to the European Central Bank on July
20, time is short to agree the actions required of Athens to
allow its next bailout to be ready before a further payment
falls due in mid-August.
The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout
fund, promptly decided on Friday to formally open negotiations
on a third bailout programme, which could total 86 billion euros
($93 billion) over three years.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, had said he expected the negotiations to take four
weeks.
"It's not going to be easy. We are certain to encounter
problems in the years to come. But I believe we will be able to
resolve them," he said in a statement.
Greece's left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has been
forced to accept a host of austerity measures that he promised
to oppose when he was elected in January, in order to keep
Greece in the euro zone.
Having secured parliamentary approval with opposition
support on Thursday for pension cuts, tax increases and a
sell-off of state assets, on Friday he sacked the ministers
among the 39 hardline Syriza lawmakers who refused to back him.
BANKS KEPT AFLOAT
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis and two deputy
ministers were removed from their posts, but the main economic
portfolios were unchanged, with Euclid Tsakalotos remaining
finance minister and George Stathakis economy minister.
Greek parliamentary approval had opened the way for the
European Central Bank to increase emergency funding to keep the
country's banks, already shut for three weeks, from collapse. It
is still not clear if they will be able to reopen next week.
Merkel for her part saw a total of 60 of her conservatives
vote against starting negotiations on a third bailout, more than
twice the number who in February opposed extending the previous
bailout package.
"If we don't have the courage to end it - Greece won't make
it in the euro zone - there will be a fourth and a fifth bailout
for Greece," said conservative Eurosceptic Klaus-Peter Willsch,
reflecting growing popular resentment of Greece among Germans.
The mass-selling daily Bild ran the headline "Seven reasons
why the Bundestag should vote 'No' today", listing "Grexit is
the better solution" and "Our grandchildren will pay" among its
reasons.
However, a Forsa opinion poll indicated that 53 percent of
German voters had wanted parliament to back the negotiations,
with 42 percent against.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin, Caroline Copley,
Andreas Rinke, Ingrid Melander and James Mackenzie; Writing by
Kevin Liffey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)