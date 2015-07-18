* Reshuffle followed party revolt over bailout
* PM Tsipras aims to complete bailout talks in next weeks
* Autumn elections expected
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, July 18 New ministers in Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' government were sworn in on Saturday
after a reshuffle expelled dissidents from his cabinet and began
a new phase of negotiations for a third bailout package.
Tsipras sacked hardline former Energy Minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis and two deputy ministers on Friday in a change that
marked a split with the main leftist faction in the ruling
Syriza party following a rebellion over the bailout terms.
Panos Skourletis, a close Tsipras ally who left the labour
ministry to take over the vital energy portfolio, said the
reshuffle marked "an adjustment by the government to a new
reality".
The deal, approved with the support of opposition parties on
Thursday after 39 Syriza rebels withheld their backing, agrees a
painful mix of tax hikes, spending curbs and pension cuts as
well as a rollback of collective bargaining agreements.
In addition, 50 billion euros ($54.14 billion) in public
assets are to be placed in a special privatisation fund to act
as collateral for loans of up to 86 billion euros that must now
be agreed with European partners.
In place of the rebels, Tsipras named allies of his own or
his junior coalition partners, the right-wing Independent Greeks
party, aiming to seal the bailout accord with European partners
over the next few weeks before likely new elections.
"Our aim is to negotiate hard for the terms of the
agreement, not just to seal it, but on how it will be
implemented. There are many vague terms in the text," said
newly-appointed Labour Minister George Katrougalos.
He said the government, elected in January on an
anti-austerity platform, would fight for an agreement that was
"socially just" and dismissed suggestions that it would have to
take on the powerful labour unions and risk street protests.
"The Left is with demonstrations. The Left wants the people
on the streets," he said.
Acceptance of the tough bailout terms marked a turnaround
for Tsipras after months of acrimonious talks and a referendum
that resoundingly rejected a less stringent deal proposed by the
lenders. But opinion polls suggest the prime minister's own
popularity remains high.
A poll published on Saturday in the leftwing Efimerida Ton
Syntaknon newspaper suggested Syriza would get 42.5 percent of
the vote if an election were held now, almost double
conservative New Democracy's 21.5 percent.
In addition, 70 percent said they would prefer to accept the
bailout deal if it kept Greece in the euro.
Negotiations on the package are set to begin from next week
after parliaments in Germany and other European countries gave
their asset and European authorities approved emergency funding
that should enable Athens to avoid defaulting on a 3.5 billion
euro debt repayment due on Monday.
The European Central Bank has also agreed to release 900
million euros in emergency credit next week to the stricken
Greek banking sector. But banks remain closed until at least
Sunday and it is still unclear whether they will be able to
reopen immediately.
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)