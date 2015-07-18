* Banks ease withdrawal limits slightly, capital controls
remain
* PM Tsipras aims to complete bailout talks in next weeks
* Autumn elections expected
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, July 18 The Greek government ordered
banks to open on Monday, three weeks after they were shut down
to prevent the system collapsing under a flood of withdrawals,
as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looked to the start of new
bailout talks next week.
The decree to re-open the banks came hours after new
ministers were sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle in which
Tsipras replaced dissident members of his ruling Syriza party
following a revolt over the tough bailout terms.
In a move that marked a split with the main leftist faction
in the ruling Syriza party, Tsipras sacked hardline former
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis and two deputy ministers
following a party rebellion in which 39 Syriza lawmakers
withheld support from the government over the package.
Panos Skourletis, a close Tsipras ally who left the labour
ministry to take over the vital energy portfolio, said the
reshuffle marked "an adjustment by the government to a new
reality".
The reshuffle allowed Tsipras to replace cabinet rebels with
allies of his own or from his junior coalition partners, the
right-wing Independent Greeks party.
The first action of the new cabinet was to sign off on a
decree to reopen banks on Monday with slightly more flexible
withdrawal limits that allow a maximum of 420 euros a week in
place of the strict limit of 60 euros a day currently in place.
But restrictions on transfers abroad and other capital
controls remain in place.
The move had been widely expected after the European Central
Bank agreed to re-open the emergency credit lines which the
tottering Greek banking sector needs to survive.
Tsipras now intends to seal the bailout accord with European
partners over the next few weeks before likely new elections
which Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said this week could
happen in September or October.
"Our aim is to negotiate hard for the terms of the
agreement, not just to seal it, but on how it will be
implemented. There are many vague terms in the text," said
newly-appointed Labour Minister George Katrougalos.
He said the government, elected in January on an
anti-austerity platform, would fight for an agreement that was
"socially just" and dismissed suggestions that it would have to
take on the powerful labour unions and risk street protests.
"The Left is with demonstrations. The Left wants the people
on the streets," he said.
TOUGH BAILOUT TERMS
The deal, approved with the support of opposition parties on
Thursday after 39 Syriza rebels withheld their backing, agrees a
painful mix of tax hikes, spending curbs and pension cuts as
well as a rollback of collective bargaining agreements.
In addition, 50 billion euros ($54.14 billion) in public
assets are to be placed in a special privatisation fund as
collateral for loans of up to 86 billion euros that must be
agreed with European partners.
Acceptance of the tough bailout terms marked a turnaround
for Tsipras after months of acrimonious talks and a referendum
that resoundingly rejected a less stringent deal proposed by the
lenders. But opinion polls suggest the prime minister's
popularity remains high.
A poll published on Saturday in the leftwing Efimerida Ton
Syntaknon newspaper suggested Syriza would get 42.5 percent of
the vote if an election were held now, almost double
conservative New Democracy's 21.5 percent.
In addition, 70 percent said they would prefer to accept the
bailout deal if it kept Greece in the euro.
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
