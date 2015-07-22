* Greek parliament votes on second set of bailout measures
* Vote is condition for cash-for-reforms talks to start
* Tsipras urges party to rally behind deal
* Union calls anti-austerity protest
By Costas Pitas and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, July 22 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras faces his second major test in a week in parliament on
Wednesday over reforms he wants lawmakers to adopt so bailout
talks to keep the country in the euro can begin.
A first set of reforms that focused largely on tax hikes and
budget reforms triggered a rebellion in his party last week and
passed only thanks to votes from pro-EU opposition parties.
Tsipras is likely to need opposition votes again for
measures parliament will vote on late on Wednesday on propping
up failed banks and speeding up the justice system -- two more
conditions to start talks on the 86 billion euro rescue deal.
The government hopes the negotiations can then start this
week and be wrapped up by Aug. 20, but with divisions within
Tsipras' leftist Syriza party laid bare by the votes, snap
elections are likely in the autumn.
"Tsipras' rupture with the Syriza rebels," center-right
daily Ethnos said on its front page as most dailies focused on
divisions in the party. "Rendezvous in September," pro-Syriza
Avgi newspaper wrote on its front page, saying a party congress
was likely then, with elections lurking in the background.
In the first signs of a return to normality, Greek banks
reopened on Monday and Athens paid debts due to the European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. On Tuesday,
Standard & Poor's upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by
two notches, saying the country's liquidity perspective has
improved with bailout talks.
But the fresh austerity measures are hard to accept in a
country whose economy has contracted by a quarter during five
years of crisis and where unemployment is more than 25 percent.
The main public sector union ADEDY has called for a rally on
Wednesday evening in front of parliament.
"We will continue our battle so that the new barbaric
bailout does not pass and is overturned," ADEDY said in a
statement, urging Greeks to rally against "a neocolonial
control" of the country by the EU and the IMF.
Anti-austerity rallies last week briefly turned violent when
masked youths hurled petrol bombs at police as lawmakers were
debating the first bailout bill.
Tsipras himself has said he disagrees with the measures
demanded by Greece's euro zone peers and other international
creditors for talks to proceed on a third bailout to save the
country from bankruptcy.
But after he made a u-turn by accepting a deal at the 11th
hour to keep his country in the euro, he told party hardliners
on Tuesday they, too, should face reality.
"Up until today I've seen reactions, I've read heroic
statements but I haven't heard any alternative proposal," he
told Syriza officials on Tuesday, warning that party hardliners
could not ignore the desire of most Greeks to stay in the euro.
"Syriza as a party must reflect society, must welcome the
worries and expectations of tens of thousands of ordinary people
who have pinned their hopes on it," he said, according to an
official at the meeting.
