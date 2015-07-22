* Greek parliament votes on second set of bailout measures
ATHENS, July 22 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras sought on Wednesday to contain a rebellion in his
left-wing Syriza party ahead of a vote on a second package of
reforms required to start talks on a rescue deal.
A first set of reforms that focused largely on tax hikes and
budget discipline triggered a rebellion in Syriza last week and
passed only thanks to votes from pro-EU opposition parties.
The bill lawmakers will vote on late on Wednesday covers
rules for dealing with failed banks and speeding up the justice
system - two more conditions set by the euro zone and IMF to
open negotiations on an 86 billion euro rescue loan.
The legislation is all but certain to pass, despite planned
protests, after pro-European opposition parties said they would
back it.
But with divisions in Tsipras' leftist Syriza party laid
bare by last week's rebellion by 39 deputies, Wednesday's vote
will be closely monitored to see if he loses even more support.
"We are making an effort to have fewer dissenters," Health
Minister Panagiotis Kouroumplis told Greek TV, while Finance
Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said it was crucial that parliament
backed the deal so bailout talks could start on Friday.
But hardline Left Platform lawmakers from the Syriza party,
who opposed last week's bill, said they rejected this week's law
as well and they complained about the length of the bill, which
covered more than 900 pages.
Tsipras himself, who is associated with the moderate wing of
his party, has publicly said he disagrees with measures demanded
by Greece's euro zone peers and the IMF for talks to proceed on
a third bailout to save the country from bankruptcy.
But after he made a U-turn by accepting a deal at the 11th
hour to keep his country in the euro, he told party hardliners
on Tuesday that they should face reality and back the package.
Together with his coalition partners from the right-wing
nationalist Independent Greeks, Tsipras has 162 seats in the
300-seat parliament.
But last week's rebellion cut his support to just 123 votes
and government officials have said elections are likely in
September or October once the package is agreed.
"We might go to elections, when this is needed," government
spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili told local radio, adding that this
would not be helpful right now as the country prepares to
negotiate the new bailout deal. "We are trying to bring the
situation back to some sort of normality," she said.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici told reporters in Brussels he was confident the
parliament would adopt the bill. Creditor institutions were
seeking to conclude talks with Greece on a third bailout in the
second half of August, he said.
The government has said it hopes negotiations on the bailout
deal can start this week and be wrapped up by Aug. 20.
PROTEST RALLIES
In first signs of a return to normality, Greek banks
reopened on Monday and Athens paid debts due to the European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. The ECB increased
its emergency funding by 900 million euros, the same amount it
provided last week.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's upgraded Greece's sovereign
credit rating by two notches.
But fresh austerity measures are hard to accept in a country
whose economy has contracted by a quarter during five years of
crisis and where unemployment is more than 25 percent. The main
public sector union ADEDY, the communist-affiliated party PAME
and anti-establishment groups have called rallies for Wednesday.
"We will continue our battle so that the new barbaric
bailout does not pass and is overturned," ADEDY said in a
statement.
Several thousand people rallied in front of parliament but
apart from some minor incidents, there was no repeat of the
violence seen at a rally last week, when masked youths hurled
petrol bombs at police as lawmakers were debating the first
bailout bill.
With mistrust among euro zone countries still high despite
the deal struck last week to launch bailout talks, a senior
German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party
warned Greece it would not get aid if it backtracked on reforms.
"We are keeping a close eye on whether Athens not only
adopts the reforms, but also implements them," Gunther
Krichbaum, chairman of the German parliament's Europe committee,
told the newspaper Bild. "Greece must fulfil the conditions,
otherwise the money cannot flow."
The bill will not include pension reforms curbing early
retirement or increasing tax rates paid by farmers - a step
strongly opposed by the conservative New Democracy party and
many Syriza deputies.
The fact that these measures were not included in the bill
aroused some media speculation that Athens was backtracking on
reform commitments. Tsakalotos told lawmakers Greece had agreed
with its lenders to deal with these issues during bailout talks.
The bill adopts into Greek law new EU rules on dealing with
failed banks, imposing losses on shareholders and creditors of
ailing lenders before any taxpayers' money can be tapped in.
That part of the bill is expected to pass more easily than
the reform of the judicial system, which is similar to a law
that Syriza had opposed before it came to power, and which
hardline Left Platform lawmakers particularly oppose.
Greece's creditors say the measure is needed to speed up
court proceedings and reduce their cost. Greek leftists say it
violates rights to a fair hearing and could favour creditors and
hurt workers in bankruptcy cases.
