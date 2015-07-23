* Greek parliament passes second set of bailout measures
* Vote was condition for cash-for-reforms talks to start
* Fewer defections from Tsipras's Syriza party
* Minor incidents at small anti-austerity protests
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras contained a rebellion in his left-wing Syriza party to
win parliamentary approval on Thursday for a second package of
reforms required to start talks on a financial rescue deal.
A first set of reforms that focused largely on tax hikes and
budget discipline triggered a rebellion in Syriza last week and
passed only thanks to votes from pro-EU opposition parties.
The bill that lawmakers voted on early Thursday covered
rules for dealing with failed banks and speeding up the justice
system - two more conditions set by the euro zone and IMF to
open negotiations on an 86 billion euro rescue loan.
The legislation easily passed with the backing of 230 votes
in the 300-seat chamber, once again due to opposition support.
But 36 Syriza deputies - or almost a quarter of the party's
149 lawmakers - voted against the overall bill or abstained,
though significantly for Tsipras that was a smaller rebellion
than the 39 deputies who defied him in last week's vote.
"We made tough choices, and I personally made difficult,
responsible choices. Today we must all redefine the
possibilities ahead of us given the new circumstances," Tsipras
said in an appeal to parliament to back the reforms.
"We chose a difficult compromise to avert the most extreme
plans by the most extreme circles in Europe."
Tsipras has publicly said he disagrees with measures
demanded by Greece's euro zone peers and the IMF for talks to
proceed on a third bailout to save the country from bankruptcy.
But after he made a U-turn by accepting a deal at the 11th
hour to keep his country in the euro, he told party hardliners
to face reality and back the package.
Even so, hardline Left Platform lawmakers from the Syriza
party, who opposed last week's bill, rejected this week's law as
well and complained about the length of the bill, which covered
more than 900 pages.
Together with his coalition partners from the right-wing
nationalist Independent Greeks, Tsipras has 162 seats in the
300-seat parliament.
Last week's rebellion cut his support to just 123 votes and
government officials have said elections are likely in September
or October once the package is agreed.
"We might go to elections, when this is needed," government
spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili earlier told local radio, adding
that it would not be helpful now as the country prepares to
negotiate the new bailout deal. "We are trying to bring the
situation back to some sort of normality," she said.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici told reporters in Brussels he was confident the
parliament would adopt the bill. Creditor institutions were
seeking to conclude talks with Greece on a third bailout in the
second half of August, he said.
The government has said it hopes negotiations on the bailout
deal can start this week and be wrapped up by Aug. 20.
PROTEST RALLIES
In the first signs of a return to normal, Greek banks
reopened on Monday and Athens paid debts due to the European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund. The ECB increased
its emergency funding by 900 million euros, the same amount it
provided last week.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's upgraded Greece's sovereign
credit rating by two notches.
But fresh austerity measures are hard to accept in a country
whose economy has contracted by a quarter during five years of
crisis and where unemployment is more than 25 percent. Rallies
called by the main public sector union ADEDY, the
communist-affiliated party PAME and anti-establishment groups
drew several thousand people in front of parliament.
Apart from some minor incidents, there was no repeat of the
violence seen at a rally last week, when masked youths hurled
petrol bombs at police as lawmakers were debating the first
bailout bill.
With mistrust among euro zone countries still high despite
the deal struck last week to launch bailout talks, a senior
German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party
warned Greece it would not get aid if it backtracked on reforms.
"We are keeping a close eye on whether Athens not only
adopts the reforms but also implements them," Gunther Krichbaum,
chairman of the German parliament's Europe committee, told the
newspaper Bild. "Greece must fulfil the conditions, otherwise
the money cannot flow."
The bill does not include pension reforms curbing early
retirement or increasing tax rates paid by farmers - a step
strongly opposed by the conservative New Democracy party and
many Syriza deputies.
The fact that these measures were not included in the bill
aroused some media speculation that Athens was backtracking on
reform commitments. Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told
lawmakers Greece had agreed with its lenders to deal with these
issues during bailout talks.
The bill adopts into Greek law new EU rules on dealing with
failed banks, imposing losses on shareholders and creditors of
ailing lenders before any taxpayers' money can be tapped in. It
also toughens law on foreclosures, though Tsipras pledged his
government would not allow banks to seize primary residences.
It also includes the reform of the judicial system, which is
similar to a law that Syriza had opposed before it came to
power, and which hardline Left Platform lawmakers particularly
oppose.
Greece's creditors say the measure is needed to speed up
court proceedings and reduce their cost. Greek leftists say it
violates rights to a fair hearing and could favour creditors and
hurt workers in bankruptcy cases.
