* IOBE think tank sees 2.0-2.5 pct GDP contraction this year
* Parliament approves second bailout bill
* Negotiations with lenders due to start Friday
By Angeliki Koutantou and Francesco Guarascio
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, July 23 Greece's creditors
prepared on Thursday for the start of bailout talks in Athens,
after lawmakers adopted a second package of reform measures
before dawn despite a left wing rebellion that may bring early
elections.
In a sign of how the goal of coming to grips with the
country's debt is swiftly sliding even further away, Greece's
most influential think tank predicted a sharp drop back into
recession.
That adds to the headwinds facing leftwing Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras, who must negotiate a bailout worth up to 86
billion euros with sceptical lenders while struggling to hold
his divided Syriza party together.
After another marathon session that ended in the early hours
of Thursday, the Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly to
approve the second package of reform measures. But 36 Syriza
lawmakers rebelled, forcing Tsipras to rely on opposition votes.
While his personal popularity is high, a renewed drop into
recession after a modest recovery last year would test his
government's ability to push through the tough mix of tax hikes,
spending cuts and economic reforms demanded by the lenders.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission, one of the three
creditor institutions alongside the European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund, welcomed the Greek vote. Formal
negotiations are due to start on Friday.
Greek officials say they aim to wrap the talks up and have a
deal approved in parliament by Aug. 20, when a 3.4 billion euro
repayment to the ECB falls due.
The new IMF representative for Greece, Delia Velculescu, and
officials from the Commission and the ECB are expected in Athens
on Friday. Talks will be on two parallel tracks, one dealing
with a new memorandum of understanding on actions Greece has to
take and a second stream on the loans it hopes to obtain.
But already there have been doubts about whether the
severely weakened Greek economy can support the programme after
a six year-long slump that has cut national output by a quarter
and sent unemployment over 25 percent.
In its quarterly report, the IOBE institute said capital
controls imposed last month to save the financial system from a
bank run would exact a heavy toll. Reversing a forecast for
growth this year of 1 percent made as recently as April, it said
the economy would contract by as much as 2.0-2.5 percent after
growing 0.7 percent in 2014, and stay in recession next year.
Banks have re-opened after the ECB restored emergency
funding last week but capital controls remain in place, hobbling
companies that deal with suppliers outside Greece and
highlighting the fragile state of the financial system.
The extent of the IMF's future participation is also still
unclear once its current programme expires next year. The
Washington-based institution says Greece's huge public debt must
be restructured if the bailout is to have any chance of success
but it faces resistance from reluctant European partners.
"Clearly it's a difficult path ahead, we're just at the
beginning of the process," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice.
SYRIZA REBELS
A senior Greek official said on Thursday that Greece would
not reach a one percent primary budget surplus, net of interest
rate payments, this year, missing a target agreed with the
lenders prior to the imposition of capital controls.
The banks, which would collapse immediately without the
ECB's emergency funding, face recapitalisation but how much the
operation will cost will only be known after banking stress
tests due to start in August, the official said.
The start of negotiations with the lenders has been
overshadowed by the turmoil inside Syriza, which has raised the
prospect of a snap election in September or October, once the
deal is sealed.
The rebellion was slightly smaller than in a vote on a first
bailout bill last week when 39 Syriza lawmakers dissented. But
it confirmed the deep split in the radical leftwing party, which
won power in January vowing to end austerity. Many Syriza
lawmakers are furious at the perceived betrayal of their ideals.
The party's political committee, which is also divided, is
due to meet at 6.00 p.m. (1500 GMT).
State Minister Nikos Pappas, one of Tsipras' closest aides,
told the semi-state Athens News Agency that the government would
move to complete the bailout negotiations before taking a
decision on its next political move.
"Unfortunately, a rupture has been confirmed but I think we
will get the procedures for the deal concluded first and then we
will look into all these things at the party," he said.
If the talks are not completed in time, European authorities
who provided a 7 billion euro bridging loan to allow Athens to
meet debt repayments this week may have to provide further
temporary financing. A senior Greek official said the government
wanted to have the bailout in place in time.
European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said
that a change in the rules governing the EFSM, an EU fund that
was used to provide the first bridging loan, would enable the
fund to be used for a second loan if needed.
The new rules provide a guarantee to non-euro member
contributor states which had been concerned that the fund,
intended for the full 28-member EU rather than the narrower
group of countries in the single currency, was being diverted to
bail out the euro.
