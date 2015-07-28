(Adds details of rifts within Syriza, party meeting)
* Creditors, Greece bicker over pace of talks, reforms
* Varoufakis legacy overshadows negotiations
By Renee Maltezou and Francesco Guarascio
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, July 28 Conflicting statements
and denials flew between Athens and Brussels on Tuesday in a war
of nerves highlighting the depth of mutual mistrust over a new
round of negotiations on an 86 billion euro bailout that started
this week.
Any hope of a fresh start in fraught relations between
Greece's leftist government, purged of its most radical members,
and the institutions representing its creditors, appeared to be
dashed by the flurry of assertions and rebuttals.
Differences included the pace and conduct of bailout talks,
whether or not Greece needs to enact further laws before a deal,
the reopening of the Athens stock exchange, and the activities
of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who continues to
heap abuse on the creditors in his blog.
The two sides couldn't even agree on when the talks began.
A Greek Finance Ministry official said the heads of the
European Commission and International Monetary Fund delegations
would arrive on Wednesday for talks on a third bailout programme
to keep Greece afloat in the euro zone. Technical negotiations
would be wrapped up by Friday, with "follow up" discussions over
the weekend under exceptional circumstances, he said.
"Both sides aim to reach a deal as soon as possible," the
official said.
European Commission officials said European mission chiefs
were already on the ground and talks had begun on Monday. But
they made clear the creditors would not be stampeded into a
rushed agreement without detailed reform commitments in writing.
Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said there was "no
fixed deadline" for the conclusion of a Memorandum of
Understanding, and if all parties kept to commitments made at a
July 13 euro summit, "an agreement by the second fortnight of
August is possible".
Greek officials were at pains to play down what they see as
the humiliating and intrusive aspects of the talks - access to
ministries, the right to examine accounts and question civil
servants, and the visible presence of the negotiators in Athens.
The Finance Ministry official said there had been no
organizational issues and all discussions were taking place at
the institutions' residence. When required, creditors'
representatives had met with Greek officials at the Bank of
Greece and the State General Accounting Office.
EU officials said security and logistical issues had delayed
the start of the talks, originally planned for last Friday.
Also hanging over the talks is the growing disarray within
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, whose
policy-setting central committee will meet on Thursday to decide
whether to hold an emergency congress in September to overhaul
the party or hold a referendum on the way forward.
In a sign of the deepening rift within the party, three
far-left members of the 11 officials on Syriza's political
committee that met on Tuesday demanded the government break off
negotiations with EU/IMF creditors and return to its
anti-bailout roots.
Panagiotis Lafazanis, the leader of the far-left Left
Platform wing of Syriza, also stepped up his attack against the
pro-bailout Greek establishment, saying they were trying to
"criminalize" any alternative to the bailout.
A day earlier, Lafazanis pledged in a defiant public speech
that those who voted "No" to the bailout in a referendum this
month would not be forgotten.
MORE REFORMS
On the negotiations front, the Greek official said
suggestions that Greece needed to pass further reform
legislation before a bailout deal were not justified by the euro
summit statement or subsequent exchanges.
However, euro zone officials made clear that Athens must
enact measures to curb early retirement and close tax loopholes
for farmers before any new aid is disbursed. Greece needs more
finance by Aug. 20, when it owes a 3.5 billion euro payment to
the European Central Bank.
When Tsipras' radical leftist Syriza movement won power in
January, it initially sought to scrap the previous bailout,
reverse austerity measures demanded by the creditors and exclude
the IMF from any future talks.
When negotiations on further aid eventually began, they were
moved to Brussels, with no access to Greek ministries. Tsipras
kept trying to escalate the talks to a political level to avoid
detailed technical documents setting out reform obligations.
Also hanging over the new talks is the legacy of Varoufakis,
whom Tsipras sidelined in the final phase of the talks before
accepting even more stringent bailout terms this month.
The Marxist academic resigned after Tsipras rejected his
proposals for radical steps to create a parallel payment system
to get around the closure of Greek banks and the imposition of
capital controls on June 28.
But he continues to create problems for the premier by
denouncing the bailout agreement and accusing the creditors of
having treated Greece like a colony.
EU Commission spokeswoman Andreeva denied as "false and
unfounded" allegations by Varoufakis that the creditors had
taken control of the Finance Ministry's general secretariat for
public revenue.
He made the charge in explaining why he had devised a covert
system for hacking into citizens' tax codes.
"The Commission and the IMF only provide technical
assistance to the tax administration, but certainly do not
control the secretary general for public revenues," Andreeva
said. "Alleging that the troika would be controlling the
secretary general for public revenues is simply not true."
A Greek government official stressed that Varoufakis' plan
had never been carried out, and no laws had been broken.
