By Paul Taylor and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Aug 8 Greece is on track to
complete a draft deal on a third bailout by Tuesday and possibly
get a first disbursement by Aug. 20 to meet a key payment,
sources familiar with a conference call of senior EU finance
officials late on Friday said.
Athens is negotiating with European Union institutions and
the International Monetary Fund for up to 86 billion euros ($94
billion) in fresh loans to stave off economic collapse and stay
in the euro zone.
Senior EU officials assessed the progress in talks between
Athens and its international creditors, with Germany warning
against haste.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has tried to force the
pace of the talks, keen to wrap up agreement on sensitive
economic reforms by mid-August, while many Greeks are on
holiday, and receive an initial aid disbursement by Aug. 20 in
time to make a bond payment to the European Central Bank.
The view of EU officials was that talks are proceeding
smoothly and may be completed over the weekend, one source said.
If a draft memorandum of understanding and an updated debt
sustainability analysis are ready as planned on Tuesday, the
Greek government and parliament would be expected to approve
them by Thursday.
This would open the way for euro zone finance ministers to
meet or hold a teleconference on Friday to endorse the up to 86
billion euro three-year loan programme for Athens.
Greece would be expected to enact another package of reform
legislation before Aug. 20, in parallel with national
ratification procedures to receive a first aid payment in time
to meet the ECB payment.
"Everyone is working on Plan A - a deal with disbursement by
Aug. 20," the source said.
Negotiations began on July 20, a week after euro zone
leaders agreed at an acrimonious all-night summit on stringent
conditions for opening talks with Greece on a third bailout to
save it from bankruptcy and keep it in the euro zone.
The source said no major differences had emerged among
creditor nations on the one-hour call of the Economic and
Financial Committee of deputy finance ministers, partly because
there was nothing immediate to decide.
Some countries, led by Germany, were keen to nail down more
specific long-term reform commitments in addition to the
immediate actions to be implemented, the source added.
Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed at a
meeting on Thursday that a new deal should be concluded soon
after Aug. 15.
"The objective is for the negotiations on the programme ...
to be concluded at the end of August. We know it's difficult but
we must make sure that the conditions are met, in a good
spirit," Hollande told reporters.
Talks were going "in the best of directions," he added.
The European Commission also has said talks are moving "in a
satisfactory way" and is keen to wrap them up soon, not least
because of the political sensitivity of arranging another bridge
loan for Athens if a deal is not ready in time.
Earlier on Friday, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said
negotiations had begun on drafting a memorandum of
understanding on a loan agreement.
Germany, keen on fiscal discipline and far-reaching economic
reforms, is sceptical of any early deal and doubts a
multi-billion-euro bailout can be agreed by mid-August.
"It remains completely open," said one politician from the
ruling coalition government, adding that Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble was taking a cautious view of comments by
commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on the chances of a deal.
Greece would not get a free ticket to new aid, the coalition
politician added.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the German Finance Ministry
favoured another bridge loan to give Greece and its creditors
time to negotiate a comprehensive reform programme.
The ministry says a range of issues remain to be settled,
"especially around future conditionality," including
macroeconomic and budget targets.
That appeared to reflect Schaeuble's scepticism about
whether Greece is fit to remain in the 19-nation monetary union.
He proposed last month that Athens take a "time out" of up to
five years from the euro if it could not meet the conditions, an
idea seen as a veiled expulsion from the common currency.
Schaeuble was overruled by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who
negotiated a July 13 euro summit deal in which Tsipras accepted
tougher terms than those he had previously rejected in return
for talks on a three-year loan to keep it in the euro zone.
SMOOTH NEGOTIATIONS
All sides agree the negotiations that began at expert level
on July 20 have gone smoothly, with none of the obstruction and
squabbles over protocol and access to data and ministries that
marked previous rounds under Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.
A senior EU official said cooperation from the Greek side
has been "outstanding" with the institutions having had full
access to ministers, ministries, files and figures.
There have been few leaks on the substance - partly because
many officials are on holiday but also perhaps a sign of serious
intent on both sides.
Greece reported progress this week on pension reform, a
sticking point in the past. Other sensitive issues include
taxation of farmers, labour law, liberalising product markets
and cutting defence spending. On the creditors' side, the most
sensitive issue is debt restructuring to ease Athens' burden.
A senior Greek official said the two sides' assessments of
the macroeconomic outlook and primary budget balance targets
were very close and unlikely to be an obstacle to a deal.
However, the official said Athens sought to defer removing
tax breaks for farmers, particularly sensitive for the
pro-European opposition New Democracy party, until after aid is
disbursed and the first bailout review completed, three months
into the programme. Greece might hold early elections before
then.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Julia Fioretti in
Brussels, Jeremy Gaunt in Athens, Gernot Heller in Berlin,
Tatiana Jancanikova in Bratislava; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Leslie Adler)