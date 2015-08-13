BRUSSELS Aug 14 Greece's creditors praised the
government's cooperation during negotiations to clinch a third
bailout deal worth 85 billion euros ($94.78 billion) ahead of a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Friday.
On Tuesday, Greece struck a deal with its four creditor
institutions - the European Commission, the European Central
Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European bailout
fund - to keep the country afloat, its third bailout programme
in five years.
In a statement from the European Commission, together with
the European Central Bank, the four creditor institutions
acknowledged the "very good cooperation of the Greek authorities
during the review mission, which has made possible this
agreement after several months of negotiations."
The Greek parliament was due to vote on the package of
measures which include tax rises and spending cuts in exchange
for fresh loans in the early hours of Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday
to discuss Greece's third bailout package.
Finland, one of the euro zone countries most sceptical about
pouring yet more aid into Greece, backed the bailout on
Thursday. But parliament in Germany, the biggest
contributor to the deal, has yet to approve it.
In the statement, the Commission said the package would
enable Greece "to address the remaining imbalances in the
economy in order to bring it back on a sustainable growth path,
while also addressing in a determined way the social challenges
facing the Greek society."
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Grant McCool)