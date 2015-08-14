* Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Tom Körkemeier
BRUSSELS, Aug 14 Finance ministers from the euro
zone were meeting in Brussels on Friday expecting to give their
final blessing to lending Greece up to 85.5 billion euros after
parliament in Athens agreed to stiff conditions overnight.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, long the most
powerful sceptic on the merits of giving Greece a third bailout
to keep it in the EU's common currency area, voiced optimism as
the meeting began that it would end with an accord that will
give Athens the funds needed to meet a loan repayment next week.
However, some issues still need to be ironed out following a
deal struck on Tuesday by negotiators from the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund. Among these are how to ensure the IMF remains involved in
overseeing the new euro zone programme while delaying satisfying
IMF calls for debt relief for Greece until a review in October.
"I'm actually quite confident that we can reach an agreement
today," Schaeuble told reporters in Brussels.
"We have to see that we can get a clear, possibly binding,
commitment from the IMF. That's a prerequisite for us but we've
always said that has to be feasible. The IMF has its own rules
but we will have to find a way."
After arguing all night, the Greek parliament gave its
backing to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, though he had
to rely on opposition votes after nearly a third of his own
supporters rebelled, forcing him to consider a confidence vote
that could pave the way for early elections.
After defeating conservatives in January, Tsipras remains
hugely popular in Greece for standing up to Germany's insistence
on austerity before capitulating to new bailout terms under the
threat of a euro zone exit. He would be expected to win again if
snap polls were held now, given an opposition in disarray.
The Washington-based IMF, which has its own loan programme
for Greece outstanding and has played a role in supervising the
implementation by Greece of conditions for two previous
bailouts, has urged the other 19 states of the euro zone to give
Athens debt relief in order to help revive its crippled economy.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was due to call in
by telephone to the Eurogroup for part of the meeting, euro zone
officials said. Many euro zone governments have ruled out any
"haircut" on the nominal amount of debt - something against
current euro zone rules - and have questioned the IMF assessment
of how much relief Greece needs, saying it is too pessimistic.
However, the bloc is keen to have the IMF, whose imprimatur
is prized in financial markets, closely involved in managing the
Greek programme and has agreed to look at easing terms, such as
by lengthening repayment deadlines, once a first review of Greek
compliance with conditions is completed in October. The IMF,
though, has made clear it sees debt relief as essential for
giving the Greek economy the means to service the new loans.
CATCH 22
"There's a bit of a Catch 22 that we need to solve," said
Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, whose government was
among those most ready to favour a Greek exit from the euro
before a last-minute deal struck by EU leaders a month ago.
"The IMF wants to be involved only if there is debt relief;
we want the IMF to be involved but we don't want debt relief.
Some kind of solution will have to be found."
He forecast a three-part solution, starting with agreement
on Friday to release funds before Thursday, when Greece must
repay 3.4 billion euros to the ECB. Then the creditors'
institutional representatives would review Greek compliance with
their terms - including passing new laws and privatising firms.
Once that was done in October, Stubb said, "step number
three" would be "to see how to get the IMF involved".
"The IMF is on board as concerns programme conditionality,"
said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's vice
president for the euro. "We know that IMF has its own programme,
but we do not expect a formal decision on this today."
On Thursday, Delia Velculescu said after leading the IMF
team at negotiations in Athens: "We look forward to working with
the (Greek) authorities to develop their programme in more
detail and for Greece's European partners to make decisions on
debt relief that will allow Greece's debt to become sustainable.
"The IMF will remain closely engaged with the Greek
government and the European partners to assist in this process,
and will make an assessment of its participation in providing
any additional financing to Greece once the on the authorities'
programme and debt relief have been taken."
EU officials estimate Greece needs 23 billion euros this
month alone to service debts as well as to provide about 10
billion euros to recapitalise Greek banks ravaged by economic
turmoil and the imposition of capital controls in June.
How to deal with the banks is another key issue facing the
finance ministers, as is the handling of revenues from the
privatisation of Greek state assets.
"There are some worries about recapitalising banks which
could be very expensive, the privatisation fund and a third
issue is the involvement of the IMF which is important for many
countries," meeting chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
"We're going to talk about political trust," he said earlier
in Amsterdam. "That's still a factor of course with Greece: can
we trust that it's actually going to happen?
"If it appears that in reality nothing is happening then the
programme will be halted again very quickly."
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Barbara Lewis,
Alexander Saeedy, Julia Fioretti and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels,
Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Athens bureau; Writing by
Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Giles Elgood)