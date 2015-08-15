* Euro zone finance ministers approve third bailout
* Clear 86 billion euro aid package after 6 hours of talks
* Athens parliament backed Tsipras despite leftist revolt
* IMF's Lagarde says Greece needs significant debt relief
By Alastair Macdonald and Lefteris Papadimas
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Aug 15 Euro zone finance
ministers have agreed to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros ($96
billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their stiff conditions
despite a revolt by supporters of leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras.
Assuming approval by the German and other parliaments, 13
billion euros should be in Athens next Thursday to pay pressing
bills and a further 10 billion will be set aside at the European
Stability Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks' capital.
In all, euro zone governments will lend 26 billion euros in
a first tranche of the bailout before reviewing Greece's
compliance with their conditions in October.
One remaining uncertainty - aside from Tsipras' ability to
deliver sweeping budget cuts and privatisations opposed by many
of his own party - is the role of the International Monetary
Fund. After backing two previous bailouts, the IMF renewed its
call for the Europeans to grant Athens debt relief - a bone of
contention between the Eurogroup and the Washington-based Fund.
Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the Eurogroup by
telephone that she could not commit until the IMF board reviewed
the situation in the autumn. Officials said the Fund needed more
assurances and detail on Greek reforms, notably to pensions, and
steps to persuade it that Greece's debt burden was sustainable.
But after deadlock since January that ravaged the already
weak Greek economy and ended in a dramatic U-turn a month ago by
the anti-austerity leftist government to avert Athens' expulsion
from the euro, there was a cautious sense of optimism among
ministers gathered in a Brussels deep in summer holiday languor.
"After six months of very difficult negotiations with lots
of ups and downs, we finally have an agreement," Greek Finance
Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters on Friday. His
appointment by Tsipras six weeks ago in place of his abrasive
predecessor has been hailed by counterparts as a mark of a new
Greek "realism".
"After the changes in the government and the crises that we
had, the cooperation with let's say the changed Greek government
is very constructive, very well organised," Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
the Dutch minister who chaired the meeting, told reporters.
DEBT BURDEN
Even Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble, who last month floated a
Greek exit from the euro as Tsipras hesitated to agree terms
with fellow leaders, sounded upbeat, if still wary of a new tone
in Athens that caused an angry split in Tsipras' leftist party,
with nearly a third of Syriza lawmakers rebelling in parliament.
"We will have to wait and see," said Schaeuble, who has
become a hate-figure for rigid austerity among Greeks tired of
five years of soaring unemployment. "This is an opportunity. But
what is decisive is that Greece does what it says it will do."
Schaeuble was among numerous ministers who stressed they saw
it as vital that the IMF take part in the third bailout, as it
has in two programmes totalling 240 billion euros since 2010.
Not only would IMF lending reduce the amount needed from
Europe - possibly by a sum similar to the 16 billion euros the
Fund had ready when the second bailout programme expired - but
the IMF's reputation for rigour would reassure sceptical
parliaments and financial markets that conditions would be met.
Lagarde said in a statement that Europe would need to
provide "significant" debt relief as a complement to reforms
Athens is trying to put Greece's finances on a sustainable path.
"I remain firmly of the view that Greece's debt has become
unsustainable and that Greece cannot restore debt sustainability
solely through actions on its own," she said, highlighting what
has become a significant bone of contention with the European
institutions with which the IMF helped negotiate the new accord.
Led by Germany, euro zone governments have ruled out taking
a "haircut" to reduce the nominal principle of Greece's debts to
them. But the Eurogroup said in its statement that it would
consider longer grace periods and repayment periods if Greece
successfully met its loan conditions by an October review.
Dijsselbloem said it was still unclear that Greece could not
afford to service its debts but he was optimistic differences
with the IMF could be overcome. French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin, among strong supporters of helping Greece stay in the
euro zone, said that a consensus was emerging on the Greek debt.
Critics of past bailouts argue they can create a downward
spiral as governments pump money out of the country to service
foreign loans, choking domestic economic activity that generates
the tax revenues the state needs to pay its debts. EU officials
argue that Greece is borrowing already on very favourable terms.
While the broad outlines of the bailout agreement were set
at a marathon, all-night summit a month ago and further filled
in by negotiators who concluded a draft on Tuesday, euro zone
ministers devoted some of their six-hour meeting to detailing a
plan to recapitalise Greek banks. These have been ravaged by the
uncertainty and by capital controls imposed in late June.
The agreement foresees up to 25 billion euros being set
aside for bank capital, with 10 billion of that immediately and
up to 15 billion by mid-November, after officials conduct stress
tests of the banks' requirements. Shares issued by banks in
return for capital are to be placed in a privatisation fund.
After some discussion in the Eurogroup, ministers decided
that bank depositors would not see funds confiscated as part of
a "bail-in" of other creditors. EU rules taking effect next year
could have hit account holders but, Dijsselbloem said, ministers
felt that prospect would hamper stabilising the banking system.
REVOLT IN ATHENS
After debating through the night on Thursday, the Greek
parliament gave its backing to Tsipras' plans to legislate what
creditors want, though he had to rely on opposition votes after
nearly a third of his own supporters rebelled, forcing him to
consider a confidence vote that could pave the way for early
elections.
After defeating conservatives in January, Tsipras remains
hugely popular for standing up to Germany and he would be
expected to win again, given an opposition in disarray.
A hardline faction in his party effectively gave notice it
might break away, raising the prospect of Tsipras having to
build a new, possibly unstable, coalition.
That could mean further uncertainty in Greece and in a wider
euro zone economy which data on Friday showed still struggling
to meet even modest growth expectations.
EU leaders say new measures to consolidate the euro zone
mean threats to its survival are much weaker than when it first
was hit by the global debt crisis. But German-inspired fiscal
rigour despite continued high unemployment, especially among the
young, continues to fuel opposition to European integration.
Nonetheless, Tsipras defended his abandonment of election
promises he made to austerity: "I do not regret my decision to
compromise," he told the parliament in Athens. "We undertook the
responsibility to stay alive over choosing suicide."
($1 = 0.9001 euro)
