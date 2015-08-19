(Adds first tranche formal approval, Dijsselbloem comment)
* Bundestag approves Greek deal after Schaeuble appeal
* Both German and Greek leaders face rebellions over bailout
* Tsipras debates whether to seek early elections
* "Mattress cash" yet to return to Greek banks
By Paul Carrel and Lefteris Papadimas
BERLIN/ATHENS, Aug 19 The German parliament
approved a third bailout for Greece on Wednesday after Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country should get "a new
start", while in Athens the government agonised over whether to
call a snap election.
The Bundestag vote cleared one of the final obstacles to
Greece getting funding so that it can make a 3.2 billion-euro
debt repayment to the European Central Bank on Thursday.
But a sizeable number of conservative lawmakers rebelled
against Chancellor Angela Merkel, objecting to pouring yet more
billions into Greece.
The Dutch parliament also gave its blessing to the Greek
rescue, while the board of the euro zone's bailout fund in a
teleconference approved disbursing the first tranche of funds
under the new Greek programme.
In Athens, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his inner
circle debated whether to take on anti-bailout rebels in his own
radical left Syriza party by calling a parliamentary confidence
vote or to go straight to early elections.
Popular misgivings about more aid for Athens run deep in
Germany, the euro zone country which has already contributed
most to Greece's two previous bailouts since 2010.
But Tsipras secured the third programme by promising to
impose reform and austerity policies that are so onerous that a
sizeable number of Syriza lawmakers rejected the deal in
parliament last Friday.
Schaeuble, who took a tough negotiating stand with Greece as
it came close to financial collapse, admitted he wasn't sure
whether the Tsipras government would stick to its promises.
Nevertheless, he urged the Bundestag before the vote to back
the new package which offers bailout loans worth 86 billion
euros ($95 billion). "Of course, after the experience of the
last years and months there is no guarantee that everything will
work and it is permissible to have doubts," he said.
"But in view of the fact that the Greek parliament has
already passed a large part of the measures it would be
irresponsible to not use the opportunity for a new start in
Greece," he said, making the case for the government.
The Bundestag, whose backing is essential for the release of
bailout funds, approved the plan by 454 votes to 113, with 18
abstentions. Altogether 63 of the 311 conservative members voted
against and a further three abstained.
Support from parties including the Social Democrats,
Merkel's junior coalition partner, and the opposition Greens
ensured the approval. However, the rebellion delivered a blow to
Merkel's authority.
If the third bailout is completed, Greece will have taken
320 billion euros in loans from the euro zone and International
Monetary Fund, although it has paid back some of it, including
interest.
Greek banks also already owe the ECB and Bank of Greece a
further 110 billion euros, mostly in emergency loans provided to
save the financial system from collapse.
This - and a possible forced Greek exit from the euro zone -
was narrowly averted at the end of June when Athens closed the
banks for three weeks and imposed capital controls on money
leaving the system. These have since been eased slightly, but
not removed.
MAKE UP YOUR MIND TIME
Greek ministers have spoken openly about the possibility of
a parliamentary confidence vote leading to elections since
Tsipras had to rely on opposition lawmakers to win approval for
the bailout on Friday.
But Deputy Culture Minister Nikos Xydakis said on Wednesday
that Tsipras had yet to make up his mind, possibly considering a
delay until the first review of progress under the new bailout,
which Greece's creditors will conduct in October.
"There are two views in order to have a strengthened
government - elections either before or after the first bailout
review. It is a decision the prime minister will make," he told
the state TV channel ERT.
Former energy minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who leads a
hard-left faction within Syriza, has already taken a step toward
breaking away from the party by calling for a new anti-bailout
movement.
On Wednesday Lafazanis repeated his opposition to the
bailout and signalled he might refuse to support Tsipras in any
confidence vote. "We ... will not under any guise or pretext
give the 'green light' to anyone to implement this third
bailout," he told the real.gr news website.
On Friday, support for the government from within its own
coalition parties fell below 120 votes, the minimum needed to
survive a confidence vote if some others abstain in the 300-seat
parliament.
Tsipras has held a series of meetings with senior ministers,
including on Tuesday with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos,
who negotiated the bailout, and Energy Minister Panos Skourletis
on Wednesday.
"It's a matter of hours for the prime minister to decide his
next steps on the political front, maybe a matter of 24 hours,"
a government official said, without indicating whether this
decision might involve a confidence vote leading to elections.
The speculation has led to opposition accusations that
Tsipras, who remains popular despite his U-turn on resisting
austerity, wants elections simply to deal with his own internal
rebellion. Tsipras won power only in January and
fresh elections would be the third in as many years.
PRESSURE DROP
A big question ahead is whether the Greece will get any
longer-term debt relief - possibly by having its repayment
schedule stretched out.
The European Union wants the IMF involved in the bailout,
but the latter says that as things stand it cannot because
Greece's debt is unsustainable.
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the EU and IMF
would be able to find a compromise in the form of lower interest
rates and longer repayment terms.
In a statement on Wednesday, Dijsselbloem said the new
bailout deal provided the basis for sustainable growth.
"I've said before it's not going to be easy. We are certain
to encounter problems in the coming years, but I trust we will
be able to tackle them."
Some pressure on Greece is easing a little already. The ECB
has cut emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks on
Tuesday, several sources said. This was a positive sign that
lenders are stabilising their operations and building cash
reserves.
However, Greek bankers said "mattress cash" - billions of
euros that panicky savers pulled out of their accounts before
the capital controls were imposed - had yet to return.
"With capital controls in place there is money coming into
the banking system that cannot leave immediately," said one
senior banker, declining to be named.
"When public sector employees get their monthly salary
payments, the money does not flow out as before," he added. "But
it is not that we are seeing any sizeable return of mattress
cash, not yet."
