ATHENS, April 2 Greece demanded an explanation
from the International Monetary Fund on Saturday after an
apparent leaked transcript suggested the IMF may threaten to
pull out of the country's bailout as a tactic to force European
lenders to more offer debt relief.
EU/IMF lenders will resume talks in Athens on Grece's fiscal
and reform progress next week aiming to conclude a bailout
review that will unlock further loans and pave the way for
negotiations on long-desired debt restructuring.
The review has been adjourned twice since January due to a
rift among the lenders over the estimated size of Greece's
fiscal gap by 2018, as well as disagreements with Athens on
pension reforms and the management of bad loans.
Internet whistleblowing site WikiLeaks published what it
said was the transcript of a March 19 conference call of three
senior IMF officials discussing tactics to apply pressure on
Greece, Germany and the EU to reach a deal in April.
The officials were quoted as discussing a threat that the
fund might not participate in Greece's third bailout programme
as a way to force EU creditors, especially Germany, to reach a
deal on debt relief before Britain's June referendum on whether
to stay in the European Union.
"The Greek Government asks the IMF for explanations whether
pursuing the creation of bankruptcy conditions in Greece, just
before the British referendum, is the Fund's official position,"
government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili told state TV.
An IMF spokesman in Washington said the Fund did not comment
on "leaks or supposed reports of internal discussions" but added
that the IMF had made its position known in public.
"We have stated clearly what we think is needed for a
durable solution to the economic challenges facing Greece - one
that puts Greece on a path of sustainable growth supported by a
credible set of reforms matched by debt relief from its European
partners," the spokesman said.
"The needed reforms and targets need to be based on credible
assumptions. As we have said, there is a trade off between what
is feasible on reforms and the amount of debt relief needed."
BLACKMAIL ON GREECE OR GERMANY?
The purported conversation involved Poul Thomsen, head of
the IMF's Europe department, and Delia Velculescu, leader of the
IMF team in Greece, and IMF official Iva Petrova.
They discussed whether Greece could apply more austerity as
a condition for receiving more aid ahead of big debt repayments
in July and voiced frustration at the European Commission's
reluctance to side with IMF pressure on Athens.
They also suggest that Brussels is sticking to unrealistic
assumptions about Greece's budget shortfall to minimise the need
for debt relief, which is unpopular with Germany and other
northern euro zone hawks.
If concluded the review will unlock a fresh tranche of about
5 billion euros, which Greece needs to pay off state arrears and
ECB and IMF maturing debt. Greece has no major debt redemptions
due until July.
The Greek government interpreted the leak as revealing an
IMF effort to blackmail Athens with a possible credit event to
force it to give in on pension cuts which it has rejected.
However the transcript, if genuine, appeared to suggest that
Thomsen saw more prospect of the IMF applying pressure on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel to concede debt relief to keep the fund
involved in the bailout and secure Greek cooperation in managing
Europe's pressing refugee crisis.
"Basically we at that time say "Look, you Mrs Merkel you
face a question, you have to think about what is more costly: to
go ahead without the IMF, would the Bundestag say 'The IMF is
not on board'? or to pick the debt relief that we think that
Greece needs in order to keep us on board?" Right? That is
really the issue," Thomsen was quoted as saying.
Greece hopes for a compromise before April 22, when euro
zone finance ministers are to assess its progress.
EU officials have cited progress in talks but have also
cautioned that there is still a long way before the review is
wrapped up.
