BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
BRUSSELS, April 26 Euro zone finance ministers will not meet on Thursday and need more time to discuss two sets of Greek reforms that would unlock new loans, the office of the Eurogroup said on Twitter.
The meeting was a possibility because Greece and its lenders aim to reach an agreement on a package of contingent measures that would be implemented only if needed, to make sure the country reaches agreed fiscal targets in 2018.
"No additional Eurogroup on Greece this Thursday, more time needed," said the spokesman for the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem. "Meeting on first review, contingency package and debt at later stage," the spokesman, Michel Reijns, said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent