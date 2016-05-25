* Greece to get 10.3 bln euros new cash, 7.5 bln of it in
June
* IMF willing to join bailout as euro zone offer debt relief
terms
* Dijsselbloem hails "major breakthrough", new confidence at
table
* Optimism that vicious circle broken - Greece's Tsakalotos
By Jan Strupczewski, Francesco Guarascio and Alastair
Macdonald
BRUSSELS, May 25 The euro zone gave Greece its
firmest offer yet of debt relief in what finance ministers
called a breakthrough deal that won a commitment from the IMF
finally to return to taking part in the bailout for Athens.
After talks that lasted into the small hours of Wednesday,
the Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion
euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal
reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's
leftist-led coalition, subject to some final technical tweaks.
But a bigger step forward was a deal by which the euro zone
agreed to offer Athens debt relief in 2018 if that is necessary
to meet agreed criteria on its payments burden. That was enough
to secure an agreement from the International Monetary Fund to
again join the euro zone in funding the bailout of Greece.
"We achieved a major breakthrough on Greece which enables us
to enter a new phase in the Greek financial assistance
programme," Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch
finance minister, told a news conference. "This is stretching
what I thought would have been possible not so long ago."
Acknowledging the "political capital" European ministers
invested to reach the deal -- a nod to strong German objections
to debt relief -- Dijsselbloem called it a "new phase" in a
six-year drama to stabilise Greece's finances that has taken the
16-year-old euro zone to the brink of break-up.
Mutual trust was returning to the talks, he said, nearly a
year after Tsipras's rejection of austerity measures pushed
Athens close to be pushed out of the euro.
GREEK OPTIMISM
"I think there is some ground for optimism that this can be
the beginning of turning Greece's vicious circle of
recession-measures-recession into one where investors have a
clear runway to invest in Greece," Tsipras's finance minister,
Euclid Tsakalotos, told reporters as he left the Brussels
meeting.
The IMF has long insisted on the European governments taking
a hit to relieve Athens of some of its debt in order to make its
public finances more sustainable. The refusal of Germany and
others to do that had led to months of wrangling with the IMF in
which Athens had been something of a spectator in negotiations.
While the Europeans did not offer immediate debt relief, or
make an unconditional promise of reducing the payments Greece
must make to them, they did spell out criteria for it. Athens'
gross financing needs show be kept below 15 percent of GDP in
the medium term and below 20 percent beyond that.
"The Eurogroup agreed today on a package of debt measures
which will be phased in progressively, as necessary to meet the
agreed benchmark on gross financing needs," a statement said.
IMF ON BOARD
The IMF's European director Poul Thomsen said he believed
the measures would "deliver the necessary debt relief", though
he cautioned that it was still up to the IMF board in Washington
to determine whether to agree with his assessment. The extent of
debt relief that would take place was still not clear, he said.
"It will deliver debt sustainability according to our
standard criteria," Thomsen said, insisting that the IMF had not
eased its insistence that it would lend more to Athens unless
its European creditors ease its debt burden. "I do not see this
as a weakening of the debt relief proposals," he said.
But he acknowledged that the Fund made a big concession by
agreeing that the debt relief would only be finally decided in
2018, rather than up-front, as was the IMF's initial position.
The easing of Greece's debts could be achieved by various
methods, including extending some maturities, the euro zone
agreed -- not through a 'haircut' on the nominal debt.
Germany has been insistent that the IMF should take part in
the bailout because the Fund's reputation for fiscal rigour, but
it has also resisted demands from Washington for debt relief --
a move that Berlin fears would create a "moral hazard", giving
euro zone debtors an incentive to break with austerity reforms.
Hardline Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, who has long
been sceptical of help for Greece, said: "It was a complicated
birth tonight. It's probably about as good as it gets."
Socialist French Finance Minister Michel Sapin heaped praise
on Tsipras for pushing painful reforms through parliament in
order to unlock a first tranche of new money worth 7.5 billion
euros next month, with another 2.8 billion to come.
"Even if the discussions were long, the atmosphere was
always extremely relaxed," he said. "This deal is first and
foremost a declaration of confidence in today's Greece."
Before the meeting, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
reporters he was not willing to commit to any action after next
year, when Germany holds parliamentary elections in the autumn.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski)