AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager said on Thursday he did not rule out further
restructuring of debt by European countries after a deal to
slash the value of Greece's dues to international creditors.
"Greece is an exceptional case. Does that mean there will
never again be a restructuring of debt? No. This is even written
in the preamble of the ESM treaty, that this is a form of IMF
practice," De Jager said in parliament.
He declined to speculate about a Portuguese debt
restructuring and said Portugal was a different case to Greece
because the Iberian country had a much lower debt level than
Greece.