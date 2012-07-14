* Troika of lenders to head to Athens on July 24
* On financing worries, Eurogroup chief said: "We will find
a solution"
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 14 It is too early to say how
Greece will meet its financing needs and discussions can only
begin once a lenders' mission returns to Athens, two EU
officials said on Saturday, but a senior policymaker has said
there was no cause for concern.
Prior to Greece's elections, the previous government said
its cash reserves would be exhausted by the end of July, and a
report on Saturday suggested the European Central Bank could
consider allowing Greece to delay a bond payment in August.
Citing EU officials, Bloomberg also said Greece might sell
more three-month Treasury bills or seek bridge financing.
But one ECB source told Reuters that nothing could be
discussed until a review of the country's finances is underway
by the "troika" lenders from the ECB, the EU and the
International Monetary Fund that is due to go to Athens on July
24.
"It is premature to have a discussion about this before the
troika team has even returned to Athens, we are still in a
fact-finding stage at the moment," said the source, who declined
to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the talks.
Another EU official echoed that position, saying that while
a solution would be found to ensure the new Greek government
meets its obligations and does not run out of money, nothing had
been decided at this stage.
Jean-Claude Juncker, Luxembourg's prime minister who chairs
euro zone finance ministers' meetings, has sought to reassure
investors and Greece itself. When asked last week if Greece
would face financing problems, he said: "In the month of August,
we will find a solution. There will be no problems."
He declined to give more details but added: "We agreed to
discuss the situation in Greece again when the findings of the
latest troika meeting are available."
Greece's new finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, met his
euro zone counterparts at the meeting last Monday in Brussels
and promised to meet the terms of the country's 130 billion euro
($159 billion) financial rescue.
Athens has conceded that it has fallen behind agreed targets
and some euro zone officials have warned the country will get no
further aid until it gets back on track with reforms.