BERLIN Aug 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras wants international lenders to give his indebted country more time to complete reforms that have been demanded as a condition for financial aid, he told Germany's Bild newspaper.

Samaras, who meets Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week, said that would help Greece return to growth. "All we want is a bit of 'air to breathe' to get the economy running and to increase state income. More time does not automatically mean more money," he told Bild newspaper's Wednesday edition.