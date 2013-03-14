* EU/IMF inspectors to return in early April
* Greek finmin confident March aid tranche to be paid
BRUSSELS, March 14 Greece is doing well with
reforms required to receive the next tranche of emergency loans
but is not there yet, international lenders said on Thursday.
Representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank were
commenting after a visit to Athens. They said they would return
to Greece in early April to continue their review.
"Significant progress has been made but a few issues remain
outstanding," the statement said.
"As additional technical work will be necessary to settle
these issues, the mission will take a short break to allow this
work to be completed."
Greece is getting its first review after lenders agreed to
unlock almost 50 billion euros in aid in December, staving off
bankruptcy and keeping it in the euro. In return, Athens passed
a new round of austerity measures to prop up its finances.
At the end of the troika's 10-day visit, Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras said he was confident that Athens would get a
2.8 billion euro aid tranche it is waiting on this month,
despite the interruption in talks.
Kept afloat solely by foreign aid, Greece has received more
than 200 billion euros in loans since May 2010 but questions
remain about whether it can continue implementing the ambitious
reform programme in the face of public anger against the
measures.
In addition to unpopular wage cuts and tax rises it has
already agreed, Athens also needs to sack "a large part" of
27,000 civil servants it must earmark for possible dismissal.
To secure the March tranche, Athens needs to present a
detailed staffing plan spelling out which ministries the workers
will come from and how many of those will be laid off.
A deeply sensitive issue in a country where six years of
recession have sent unemployment to the highest level in
generations, Athens is keen to avoid public sector layoffs but
has denied speculation that cutting its bloated public sector
were a sticking point in talks with the troika.
Another contentious issue concerns terms and deadlines for a
50-billion-euro recapitalisation of banks, which risk being
nationalised if they fail to complete the process in time and
seek a softening of terms.
