BRUSSELS Dec 9 Inspectors representing Greece's
international backers will return to review the country's reform
progress on Tuesday, the head of the euro zone finance ministers
said on Monday.
"They will go to Athens tomorrow to continue working with
the Greek authorities to sort out as many points as possible at
the latest by year-end," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the
gatherings of euro zone ministers, told reporters.
International inspectors visit Athens regularly to check its
progress before payments of aid are made. They represent the
so-called troika of the European Central Bank, the International
Monetary Fund and the European Commission.