BRUSSELS Feb 17 A mission of international
lenders will return to Greece later this week to review progress
made in delivering on the country's reforms that are key for
further loans, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.
International lenders - the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), the European Commission and the European Central Bank -
interrupted a visit to Athens last year because there was no
progress in discussions with Greek authorities.
This has held up disbursements of loans due since September
2013, with the main sticking point being how Athens would plug a
gap in this year's budget, which had been estimated at 1 billion
euros.
Sources directly involved in the talks told Reuters earlier
this month that Greece and its foreign lenders have largely
bridged differences over the issue.
In a separate statement, the IMF said on Monday that
discussions with Athens would start on February 24.
"The purpose of the talks is to seek agreement on the set of
policies needed to complete the fifth review of the country's
economic program supported by an Extended Fund Facility (EFF),"
IMF spokeswoman Ángela Gaviria said.