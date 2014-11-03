(Adds details on decision timing)
BRUSSELS Nov 3 Greece is "highly unlikely" to
end its euro zone bailout programme without some new form of
assistance that will require it to meet targets, a senior EU
official said on Monday.
"A completely clean exit is highly unlikely," the official
told reporters, on condition of anonymity. "We will have to
explore what other options there are. Whatever options we may be
adopting, it will be a contractual relationship between the euro
area institutions and the Greek authorities," the official said.
The euro zone/IMF bailout support of 240 billion euros began
in May 2010. Greece is in negotiation with EU institutions and
the International Monetary Fund ahead of the expiry of its
bailout package with the European Union on Dec. 31. Athens has
said it wants its bailout to finish when EU funding stops,
though the IMF is scheduled to stay through to early 2016.
The EU official said he expected euro zone ministers and
Greece to decide on how best to help Athens at a meeting of
finance ministers in Brussels on Dec. 8. That should give time
for parliamentary approval before the December recess.
The official gave no details of what new aid might look
like, but policymakers have said that the most likely tool is an
Enhanced Conditions Credit Line, or ECCL, from the European
Stability Mechanism.
That means Greece would be under detailed surveillance from
the European Commission, the EU executive, for the duration of
the credit line.
"There needs to be money available for drawing on," the
official said. "If you look at market volatility over recent
weeks, one doesn't need any further explanation of why a
contractual arrangement makes sense."
The official also said unused euro zone funds earmarked for
bank recapitalisation in Greece could be used in a new credit
line.
Greece has some 11 billion euros in a special fund that was
set up to recapitalise Greek banks, but results of the European
Central Bank Asset Quality Review and stress tests, released
last week, showed that only a fraction of that sum will be
needed.
"What is left over from the recapitalisation buffer could be
used in such a programme or credit line," the official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, editing by
Susan Fenton)