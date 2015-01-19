ATHENS Jan 19 The idea that a Greek euro zone
exit could be handled without much damage to the rest of the
bloc is met with disbelief in Greek government circles.
With elections just six days away, leftist Syriza leads the
opinion polls and is intent on cancelling the austerity terms of
a bailout from Europe and the International Monetary Fund and
also wants a big debt write off.
That has prompted a succession of German politicians and
economists to proclaim that Greece risks being cut loose from
the euro, although Syriza insists it wants to stay in.
With almost 80 percent of Greek debt now held by euro zone
governments and the European Central Bank poised to embark upon
a government bond-buying programme, the risk of contagion via
the financial markets would be limited, the argument runs.
"Greece is no longer of systemic importance for the euro,"
the head of the influential Ifo economics research institute
Hans-Werner Sinn said, summing up the view of many conservative
German policymakers.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has been busy talking up the
dangers of "Grexit" during the election campaign in an attempt
to win over voters. Government officials say the risks stretch
far beyond Greece's borders and insist their view is not merely
shaped by electioneering.
"Just the threat of Greece defaulting will shake up euro
zone's economies in a very fragile period," said one senior
Greek official. "Euro zone policymakers don't have a risk
management plan in place if things go crazy after the elections
and that's a mistake."
Officials in Brussels say they are not taking the prospect
lightly and say there would be unpredictable repercussions.
Given Syriza wants to stay in the euro zone, they believe
there is will on all sides to make that happen but if the
situation got out of hand, unlike in 2012, there are firewalls
to contain contagion, the markets mood is different and the ECB
looms large.
Some analysts say, while the risks of a repeat of the chaos
seen in 2012 are minimal in the short-term, the longer-term
repercussions of a Greek euro zone exit should not be
underestimated.
"A 'Grexit' would not cause serious problems for the euro
zone in the short term," said Nikos Vettas, head of IOBE,
Greece's most influential think tank.
"In the medium term however, it would pose the question as
to whether there is cohesion within the euro zone and if the
ultimate aim of integration is attainable."
Despite more robust financial defences, the departure of a
euro zone member would transform what was designed as a
permanent, unbreakable union into an open-ended alliance.
Colin Ellis, Moody's chief credit officer for Europe, said
the risk of a Greek exit was "materially lower" than it was in
2012 but would have unforeseeable consequences.
"Yes, contagion channels have been reduced but European
authorities would still need to act swiftly and resolutely in
order to contain the pressures arising in the event of a Greek
exit because the impact would be very hard to predict."
The warnings from Brussels and the IMF are coming thick and
fast.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told
Reuters any new Greek government would have to deliver on the
commitments of its predecessors, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde
said debt restructuring would have consequences.
"Defaulting, restructuring, changing the terms has
consequences on the signature and the confidence in the
signature," she said on Monday.
FUNDING CRUNCH
The Greek government privately plays down the odds of a
"Grexit", but warn that a series of wrong moves could put the
country close to the edge with the bailout expiring at the end
of February and leaving little time for negotiation.
"We won't have a 'Grexit'. It's not like in 2012 but we
could get close to what happened then, especially if there are
signs of a bank run," the official said.
Signs of trouble within the banking system have already
emerged in recent days, with bankers saying about 3 billion
euros of deposits were withdrawn in December - the steepest fall
since June 2012. That helped push two major Greek lenders to
apply to tap emergency funding from the national central bank.
Greece's funding obligations pose another problem. Syriza
says cash reserves are enough to meet obligations of 3.5 billion
euros over the February-March period. The government, however,
has warned that state coffers could struggle if tax revenues
continue to fall as they did in December.
Either way, the next government will have to negotiate an
agreement to secure a final bailout tranche worth 7.2 billion
euros ($8.7 billion) or risk a funding crunch in the summer.
With Greece once again effectively shut out of debt markets
after a tentative return last year, a total of 1.5 billion euros
in principal and interest fall due in June with further payments
of 4.7 billion euros in July and 3.6 billion in August.
($1 = 0.8629 euros)
