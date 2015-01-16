* Euro zone rules out Greek debt write-off

* Extension of maturities on loans seen as best offer

* Officials hope Syriza's campaign stance softens after poll

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 Syriza will have to honour all Greek debts and continue reforms if it takes power but the euro zone might agree to wait longer to be repaid, officials in Brussels say.

The left-wing party led by Alexis Tsipras, which heads opinion polls nine days before elections, is pledging to negotiate a debt reduction and an end to budget austerity but says it is committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone.

"We are not considering debt write-offs," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters.

Officials said a new Greek government can discuss changes to economic policies but room for negotiation was limited.

"If Tsipras wants to survive, be accepted in Europe, he will have to show a degree of realism," one euro zone official said.

The best Syriza can hope for is an extension to the maturity dates of Greece's loans and possibly the scrapping of the remaining tiny interest margin on a small portion of those loans -- an option under consideration for some time already.

"The euro zone would certainly be prepared to do a maximum of what it can to meet some of the political agenda of Syriza, but there are clear limits: a debt write-off is not acceptable," the official said. "And Greece has to follow reforms and financial improvement, that will be part of any deal."

Officials believe striking a deal with Tsipras may be possible, hoping Syriza's tough talk is for campaign purposes -- as are the warnings from Greece's current ruling parties that voting for Syriza could mean an exit from the euro zone.

"Today we are in election mode. All sides are sending signals to get as many votes as possible," the euro zone official said.

The question is whether Tsipras can, or is willing to, shift position quickly enough to avert a new Greek crisis.

He has moderated some of his anti-bailout rhetoric but has repeatedly said he will cancel austerity terms in the programme irrespective of the outcome of talks with lenders on debt.

Analysts say Syriza is unlikely to make a quick retreat from that pledge once it takes power, especially since it has suggested Greece has enough funds on hand to survive for a few months without the help of lenders.

Syriza has also suggested an extension to the bailout programme that is due to end in February to give itself more room to renegotiate the whole programme.

EURO ZONE LIMITS

The European Central Bank fired a warning shot last week saying that unless Athens was under a programme with the euro zone, the ECB could no longer provide liquidity for Greek banks.

That would give Greece only a month to negotiate a new deal that would keep the ECB on board.

Unlike in 2010 when Athens sparked the sovereign debt crisis, the euro zone now has the experience and institutions to prevent contagion and is convinced it could withstand renewed economic turmoil in Greece or even its exit from the euro.

"Should Greece default or get out of the euro zone or pursue some antagonistic scenario, they would be shooting themselves in both feet," a second euro zone official said.

"There is going to be change, but the likelihood of a catastrophic scenario is extremely unlikely."

Euro zone finance ministers agreed in late 2012 that once Greece reached a primary surplus, as it did last year, they would find ways to ease the debt burden for Athens to help bring it down from 177 percent of GDP to below 110 percent by 2020.

They also agreed they might cut the 50 basis point margin that Athens pays on 53 billion euros of loans it received from the first of its two bailouts.

But the biggest relief would come from extending loan maturities and smoothing repayment humps.

"The maximum that can be done are the measures mentioned in the November 2012 statement: the extension of maturities and the reduction of the margin on the first bailout package. I have not seen anything else being discussed," the first official said.

The maturities of the loans have already been extended to an average of 30 years and Athens has a grace period of 10 years on nearly three-quarters of all its borrowing.

If the loans were extended to an average of 50 years, as suggested by Greece, the annual cost of debt servicing would fall sharply, leaving more money for growth or debt repayment.

Klaus Regling, the head of the euro zone bailout fund, said the November 2012 blueprint could still be considered.

"I am sure that the Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers), if (Greek) reforms continue, will take another look," he told Portuguese paper Diario Economico on Wednesday. (Editing by Catherine Evans)