* Merkel rejects a further debt haircut for Greece
* Wants Greece to remain in euro zone
* Says waiting for Greek govt to present economic concept
* Liikanen: no funds for Greek banks without end-Feb deal
By Paul Carrel and Jussi Rosendahl
BERLIN/HELSINKI, Jan 31 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel ruled out a debt writedown for Greece on Saturday, and a
European Central Bank policymaker threatened to cut off funding
to Greek banks if Athens does not agree to renew its bailout
package.
The euro zone's paymaster and the ECB are both taking a
tough line with Greece's new leftist government, whose leader
swept to victory last Sunday promising that five years of
austerity, "humiliation and suffering" were over.
Alexis Tsipras has also promised to renegotiate agreements
with the European Commission, ECB and International Monetary
Fund "troika" and write off much of Greece's 320 billion euro
($360 billion) debt, which at more than 175 percent of gross
domestic product is the world's second-highest after Japan.
Merkel flatly rejected such a possibility.
"There was already a voluntary waiver by private creditors;
Greece has already been exempt from billions by the banks. I
don't see a further debt haircut," she told German daily Die
Welt in an interview published in its Saturday edition.
"Europe will continue to show solidarity for Greece, as for
other countries hit particularly hard by the crisis, if these
countries undertake their own reforms and savings efforts,"
Merkel added in a thinly veiled threat to Athens.
Without the support of international lenders, Greece would
soon find itself back in an acute financial crisis.
Unable to tap the markets because of sky-high borrowing
costs, Athens has enough cash to meet its funding needs for the
next couple of months. But it faces around 10 billion euros of
debt repayments over the summer.
"I'M WAITING," MERKEL TELLS ATHENS
Greece's new government opened talks on its bailout with
European partners on Friday by refusing to extend the programme
or to cooperate with the international inspectors overseeing it.
Separately, the French finance ministry said on Saturday
that Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet with his
French counterpart Michel Sapin in Paris on Sunday and issue a
statement afterwards.
Europe's bailout programme for Greece, part of a 240 billion
euro rescue package also involving the International Monetary
Fund, expires on Feb. 28. A failure to renew it could leave
Athens unable to meet its financing needs and cut its banks off
from central bank liquidity support.
The ECB does not accept Greek sovereign bonds as collateral
in its refinancing operations as they are below investment
grade. However, it allows central bank financing to Greek banks
as the country is in a bailout programme.
Erkki Liikanen, a member of the ECB's policymaking Governing
Council, said that funding, too, could dry up if Greece does not
remain in a programme.
"Greece's programme extension will expire in the end of
February so some kind of solution must be found, otherwise we
can't continue lending," Liikanen, also the governor of
Finland's central bank, told public broadcaster YLE.
Merkel said the ECB's Jan. 22 decision to pump billions of
euros into the euro zone with a bond-buying programme did not
mean countries would end efforts to shape up their economies
with structural reforms.
She put the onus on the new Greek government to present a
credible economic policy.
"The goal of our policy was and is that Greece remains a
permanent part of the euro-community," Merkel said.
"To that end, Greece and the European partners make their
contribution. Apart from that, I am now waiting to see what
concepts the Greek government will present."
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
