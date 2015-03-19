(Adds Tusk, banker, Schulz)
* Tsipras to meet Merkel, Hollande, euro zone chiefs in
Brussels
* Merkel expects no breakthrough from late-night meeting
* Greek deputy PM acknowledges looming liquidity crunch
* Bank deposit outflows spike as crisis sharpens
By Paul Taylor and Stephen Brown
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, March 19 Euro zone leaders will
tell Greece on Thursday that time and patience are running out
for its leftist-led government to implement agreed reforms to
avert a looming cash crunch that could force it out of the
single currency.
Greece has been kept from bankruptcy by two international
bailouts but now risks running out of money within weeks if it
does not receive more funds. Greek banks reported the largest
deposit withdrawals in a month, a sign savers are worried about
the outlook for the country's finances and institutions.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has requested a meeting with
the leaders of Germany, France and the main EU institutions on
the sidelines of a European Union summit to press for Athens to
receive short-term funds to keep itself afloat.
"I will repeat to him what I've already told him twice:
Greece must undertake the necessary reforms, Greece must ensure
that the commitments it made to the Eurogroup in 2012 and more
recently are followed up on," European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker told France's Europe 1 radio.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered the same message
in a speech to parliament ahead of the late-night Brussels talks
and a crucial visit by Tsipras to Berlin next Monday, saying the
crisis could only be overcome if Greece stuck to agreements.
No one should expect a solution from Thursday's session or
her meeting with Tsipras next week, which offered "time to talk
to each other in detail and perhaps also to argue", she said.
A political meeting of a small group of leaders could not be
used to circumvent the formal agreement Greece concluded on Feb.
20 with Eurogroup finance ministers, she told the lawmakers.
"There remains a very tough way ahead," Merkel said. Greece
must understand that international aid brought with it an
obligation "to reform its budget and work towards one day no
longer needing help".
European Council President Donald Tusk, who will chair the
summit, said he arranged a side-meeting with Tsipras to take the
heat out of exchanges around the main table. It would, however,
not be decisive as leaders would go on trying to avoid Greece
being inadvertently shut out of the euro -- a "Grexident".
EU chief executive Juncker has been trying to build bridges
between Tsipras and Greece's creditors. His tone of exasperation
suggested even Athens' friends are angry at his government's
mixture of belligerent rhetoric and procrastination.
Another sympathiser, the German Social Democrat speaker of
the European Parliament Martin Schulz, warned: "We need to keep
our cool. The government in Athens must understand that it is
pointless to have an ideological debate."
Two EU/International Monetary Fund bailouts totalling 240
billion euros have kept Greece from bankruptcy since 2010 but
its economy has shrunk by 25 percent, partly due to austerity
measures imposed by the lenders. It risks running out of cash
without more aid or permission to issue more short-term debt.
EU sources said Greece had refused to provide any update on
public finances or reform plans in a conference call of senior
euro zone officials on Tuesday and had denied EU, IMF and
European Central Bank experts access to government buildings in
Athens, insisting all meetings take place in a hotel.
The discussions had not gone beyond procedural issues of who
would be allowed to talk to whom, the sources said.
Asked whether the experts had been kicked out, an EU
official said: "The talks in Athens were paused yesterday. This
is normal procedure and can be helpful to take stock. There is
willingness to talk but the Greeks must deliver."
"LIQUIDITY PROBLEM"
Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis, in a television
talk show early on Thursday, accused the creditors' team of
exceeding their authority.
"The technical teams came to collect facts, but they then
requested things which went beyond their jurisdiction. For
example, they wanted to review the government as a whole, every
ministry's programme and the reforms," he told Alpha TV.
Dragasakis acknowledged Greece faced a liquidity problem and
needed the cooperation of its European lenders to keep paying
salaries, pensions and debt repayments: "We haven't received any
(bailout) tranches since August 2014 but we have been meeting
all of our obligations," he said. "This has its limits."
The ECB agreed late on Wednesday to raise the limit on
emergency lending to Greek banks by 400 million euros to 69.8
billion, banking sources said. Bankers said savers withdrew
about 300 million euros in deposits on Wednesday.
"The uncertainty over the lack of progress in negotiations
and the negative news flow has affected sentiment," one banker
told Reuters. "It's not a huge amount. But the worry is whether
this is the start of a trend that could get worse."
European Parliament President Schulz said Greece's financial
situation was "dangerous" and it needed 2-3 billion euros in the
short term to avoid bankruptcy. "Time is short," he told German
radio. "So it would be good if Greece fulfils the obligations
that it has agreed to -- then further money will flow."
Greece has asked to receive some 1.9 billion euros in ECB
profits on Greek bond holdings, which finance ministers have
linked to progress in implementing the programme. It also wants
ECB permission to issue more short-term treasury bills, which
only Greek banks are willing to buy.
Tsipras' Syriza party won a general election in January on a
platform of scrapping the bailouts, ending austerity and
refusing to cooperate with the "troika" of institutions -- EU,
ECB and IMF -- supervising its rescue programme.
The prime minister lambasted EU "technocrats" on Wednesday
for demanding prior consultations on the cost of a "humanitarian
bill" adopted by parliament to provide food stamps and free
electricity to the poorest Greeks worst hit by austerity.
Athens has made no move in the month since the Brussels
agreement to bring forward legislation to meet its commitments
under the bailout agreement.
The chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands, hinted this week that Greece
might have to introduce capital controls restricting cash
withdrawals, as Cyprus had done, if financial stress got worse.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned that
the risk of an accidental Greek exit from the euro zone is
rising, while insisting that Berlin wants to avoid that.
(Additional reporting by Mark John in Paris, Karolina Tagaris,
George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, Stephen
Brown, Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers in Berlin and Jan
Strupczewski, Phil Blenkinsop, Alastair Macdonald and Renee
Maltezou in Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Anna
Willard and Alastair Macdonald)