* EFSF says Athens not entitled to 1.2 bln euros
* Rebuff raises pressure for reform list to avert bankruptcy
* Greek reform programme still awaited
* EU's Juncker says Greek bailout process back on track
By Jan Strupczewski and George Georgiopoulos
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, March 25 Greece failed in a bid
on Wednesday to secure a quick cash payment from the euro zone
rescue fund to help stave off potential bankruptcy next month,
raising pressure on Athens to deliver a convincing reform
programme within days.
Athens had appealed for the European Financial Stability
Facility to return 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) it said it
had overpaid when it transferred bonds intended for bank
recapitalisation back to the Luxembourg-based fund this month.
But senior Euro zone officials agreed in a telephone
conference on Wednesday that Greece was not legally entitled to
the money, although they said they would consider how to deal
with the issue in the future.
The decision by the Eurogroup Working Group was a setback
for leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is struggling to
secure fresh funds to keep his government afloat while he
presents a comprehensive reform plan and argues for debt relief.
A source familiar with Greece's financial position told
Reuters on Tuesday Athens would run out of money on April 20
without new cash.
EU paymaster Germany, to which Tsipras made a fence-mending
visit this week after weeks of acrimony between Athens and
Berlin, was among the countries that opposed handing back the
1.2 billion euros.
"We see no reason to release it," German Finance Ministry
spokesman Martin Jaeger told a routine news conference, adding
that EFSF funding was made available to Greece last year as a
safeguard during bank stress tests but had not been needed.
Jaeger said euro zone finance ministers decided last month,
when they extended Greece's bailout agreement, to transfer that
money back to the EFSF in Luxembourg where it would be available
for bank recapitalisation should Greece need it in future.
The German stance made clear that despite the improved
atmosphere in relations between Tsipras and Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Berlin has not softened its position in substance.
"WE LOVE GREECE"
Tsipras has promised to deliver a full list of planned
reforms by next Monday, but it is not clear whether it will
include measures agreed by the previous conservative-led
government such as privatisations and pension reform.
Euro zone officials have said it will be hard for Athens to
make the budget numbers add up without a forecast 4 billion
euros due from the sale of state assets this year and savings
through later retirement and a merging of pension funds.
However, both reforms are bitterly opposed by Tsipras'
leftist Syriza party, and ministers have already halted several
planned privatisations.
Greece is also hoping to secure another 1.9 billion euros in
profits made by the European Central Bank on past purchases of
Greek government bonds, but the euro zone has tied that to
approval of its reforms by the institutions representing its
main creditors - the International Monetary Fund, the ECB and
the European Commission.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European
Parliament he had been "very pessimistic" about Greece in recent
weeks but now believed its bailout process was back on track.
"I have to recognise that I was very pessimistic during the
last weeks because there was no progress whatsoever," Juncker
told the European Parliament.
"But now we are back in a normal process and I do think that
we can come to a conclusion that will be both in favour of
Greece - we love Greece - and the European Union," he said.
The ECB slightly loosened its leash on Greek banks on
Wednesday, increasing the amount of emergency cash they can
borrow from the Greek central bank to above 71 billion euros,
from 69.8 billion previously, a banking source said.
However, wearing its other hat as the euro zone's banking
supervisor, the ECB ordered Greek banks in a letter not to
increase their holdings of short-term government debt.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet called on policymakers to
exercise more "verbal discipline" on Greece to avoid stoking
already high political and market tensions.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
