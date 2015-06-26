* Tsipras returns from Brussels, summons urgent cabinet
meeting
* EU's Tusk says "game nearly over" with Greece
* Merkel, Hollande urge Tsipras to accept "generous" offer
* Greece faces default on Tuesday if no weekend deal
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras summoned an urgent meeting of his cabinet on
Friday after euro zone partners warned Athens it had until the
weekend to accept a cash-for-reform deal or plunge towards
default.
Despite angry rhetoric and accusations of "blackmail",
negotiations were continuing in Brussels to find a last-ditch
compromise to keep Greece in the euro zone to avoid a political
train-wreck, economic chaos and financial market disruption.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed
frustration with the stance adopted by lenders, whom he accused
of toughening their demands every time Greece made a concession
but said the differences could still be bridged.
He said there was no foundation for the increasing
speculation in Athens that Tsipras could call snap elections if
a deal cannot be reached.
"There is no reason for a referendum or elections, or a
failure in the negotiation. Common sense demands a deal," he
told Greece Antenna TV.
In a carrot-and-stick approach, the euro zone offered to
release billions in frozen aid if Greece accepted and
implemented pension and tax reforms that are anathema to its
leftist government, elected in January on a promise to end
austerity.
They also made a gesture towards Tsipras' demands for debt
relief by offering to reaffirm a 2012 pledge to consider
stretching out loan maturities, lowering interest rates and
extending an interest payment moratorium on euro zone loans to
Greece, a senior EU official said.
However, a Greek government official rejected as "totally
inadequate" the creditors' offer to extend its existing bailout
programme by five months, as the leftist premier flew home to
Athens.
"NOT OVERLY OPTIMISTIC"
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande met Tsipras on the sidelines of an EU summit
to coax him to accept an offer to fill Athens' empty coffers
until November in return for painful reforms.
If Greece does not clinch an agreement at the weekend to
unlock funds, it is set to default on an International Monetary
Fund loan on Tuesday, possibly sparking a bank run, capital
controls and raising doubts about its future in the euro zone.
Tsipras sounded defiant on leaving the summit, telling
reporters Greece would fight for the European principles of
democracy, solidarity, equality and mutual respect.
"These principles were not based on blackmail and
ultimatums," he said in English. However, he did not rule out
accepting a deal.
European Council President Donald Tusk retorted: "It is not
political blackmail when we repeat day after day that we are
very close to this day (June 30) when the game is over."
Merkel said she and Hollande had urged him in a 45-minute
private meeting to accept the creditors' "generous" offer.
"We have taken a step towards Greece," she said. "Now it is
up to the Greek side to take a similar step."
Both she and Hollande said Saturday's meeting of euro zone
finance ministers would be the decisive moment for a deal since
time was running out to secure German parliamentary approval in
time to release funds needed to avert a Greek default.
The creditors laid out terms in a document handed to Greece
on Thursday. It said Athens could have 15.5 billion euros in EU
and IMF funding in four instalments to see it through to the end
of November, including 1.8 billion euros by Tuesday as soon as
the Greek parliament approved the plan.
The total is barely more than what Greece needs to service
its debts over the next six months and contains no new money.
Further funding would require a third bailout programme, which
is politically impossible for the moment in Athens and Berlin.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who spent
part of the night thrashing out the issues out with Tsipras,
said there was no ultimatum to Greece and he was "quite
optimistic but not overly optimistic" there would be a deal.
"PLAN B"
The Eurogroup ministers will meet at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on
Saturday and Greece will be asked whether it accepts a revised
offer from the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund, a euro zone official said.
If Greece refuses, the ministers will move on to discussing
a "Plan B" on preparing to limit the damage from a Greek default
to Greek banks and other euro zone countries and markets, the
official said.
Two senior EU officials involved in the discussions put the
chances of an agreement at just over 50 percent.
Merkel and Hollande have refused to talk publicly about a
"Plan B", saying all their efforts are focused on getting an
agreement to keep Greece in the euro zone. They are expected to
speak to Tsipras again by telephone before Saturday's meeting.
Talks to reconcile the creditors' and Greek positions were
continuing behind the scenes, even though Greece continued to
denounce the lenders' proposals.
Earlier, Varoufakis had another blast at the creditors in an
interview with Irish radio, saying their demands for tax
increases and pension cuts as conditions for disbursing aid were
putting Greece in an impossible position.
"I am against increasing the corporate tax, but then again I
am against raising the tax on hotels and against cutting the
pensions of people who live below the poverty line," Varoufakis
said on Irish national radio RTE.
"These issues are putting me and my government in an
impossible position, having to make a bad choice among really
hard, difficult bad choices."
But he did not flatly rule out accepting the terms.
Dramatising the choice facing Athens, Germany's member of
the European Commission, Guenter Oettinger, said Greece had five
days left to avoid an exit from the euro zone.
DIVIDED
Euro zone finance ministers are divided over whether a
default would necessarily lead to Athens leaving the 19-nation
single currency area, which would undermine the principle that
membership is irrevocable.
Failure to pay the 1.6 billion euro instalment to the IMF on
Tuesday could trigger a bank run, capital controls to curb
deposit flight and possibly the issuance of IOUs or a parallel
currency.
China, a growing economic partner of the EU, offered a vote
of confidence in the euro zone on Friday ahead of Premier Li
Keqiang's visit to Europe next week, saying it was sure Greece's
talks with creditors would go positively.
Confidential documents drawn up by Greece's creditors and
seen by Reuters showed the country's debt would remain
sustainable, even under a worst-case scenario envisaged by the
IMF, if the maturities on euro zone loans were extended and
interest rates were cut, without the need for a write-down.
The calculations are regarded as crucial to persuade German
lawmakers to agree to the aid disbursement.
They showed that in the most severe case, Greek debt would
require substantial "reprofiling" and improved lending terms but
no "haircut" nor budgetary costs for the lenders.
Tsipras and Varoufakis have insisted so far that a
commitment to debt relief is essential for Greece to accept any
deal, while Germany and its allies had refused up to now to
discuss the issue until Athens enacts and implements the reform
programme to complete its current bailout.
