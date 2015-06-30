ATHENS, June 30 The head of the European
Commission made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has
rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say
will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro.
There was no official response from the leftwing government,
elected in January on a promise to end austerity, but Greek
daily Kathimerini reported that Tsipras had told Brussels he was
considering the move.
A Greek official told Reuters: "There has been a lot of
movement in the last few hours, in the direction of a new
proposal."
After months of wrangling and acrimony, the growing
possibility that Athens could be forced out of the single
currency brought into sharp focus the chaos that could be
unleashed in Greece as well as the danger that would arise for
the stability of the euro.
"What would happen if Greece came out of the euro? There
would be a negative message that euro membership is reversible,"
said Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who a week ago
declared that he did not fear contagion from Greece.
"People may think that if one country can leave the euro,
others could do so in the future. I think that is the most
serious problem that could arise."
EU and Greek government sources said Jean-Claude Juncker had
offered to convene an emergency meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Tuesday to approve an aid payment to prevent Athens
defaulting, if Tsipras sent a written acceptance of the terms.
He also dangled the prospect of a negotiation on debt
rescheduling later this year if Athens said "yes".
The last-ditch bid from Brussels came as uncertainty built
ahead of Sunday's referendum, with a string of European leaders
warning that it would effectively be a choice between remaining
in the euro or reverting to the drachma.
Opinion polls show Greeks in favour of holding on to the
euro but a rally of tens of thousands of anti-austerity
protestors in Athens on Monday highlighted the defiance many in
Greece feel about being pushed into a corner by the lenders.
Tsipras broke off negotiations with the Commission, the IMF
and the European Central Bank and announced early on Saturday a
referendum on the bailout terms next Sunday, giving voters just
one week to debate the fundamental issues at stake.
Under Juncker's offer, Tsipras would have to send a written
acceptance by Tuesday of the terms published by the EU executive
on Sunday and agree to campaign in favour of the bailout in the
planned July 5 referendum.
European Union leaders hammered home the message that the
real choice facing Greeks is whether to stay in the euro zone or
return to the drachma, even though the EU has no legal way of
forcing a member state to leave the single currency.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who has been most
sympathetic to Athens in the negotiations, said in a television
interview that negotiations could continue if Greeks voted "Yes"
on Sunday, but added: "With a 'no', we go into an unknown
territory."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi warned against turning
the referendum into a personality contest between Tsipras and
Juncker or German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"This is not a referendum on European leaders. This is a
run-off vote: euro or drachma," Renzi told the Italian business
daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"The Greeks do not have to say whether they love their prime
minister or the head of the European Commission more. They have
to say whether they want to stay in the single currency."
DEFAULT
As the hours ticked by before the bailout officially expires
later on Tuesday, Greek officials have said the government will
not make a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the IMF which also
falls due on the same day.
If that does not happen, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde will immediately report to the global lender's board at
close of business, Washington time, that Greece is "in arrears"
- the official euphemism for default.
It will be the first time in the history of the IMF that an
advanced economy has defaulted on a loan from the world's
financial backstop, putting Athens in the same bracket as
Zimbabwe, Sudan and Cuba.
Greece has received nearly 240 billion euros in two EU/IMF
bailouts since 2010. Leftist Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
argues that Athens has had no benefit from the money, which
largely went to repay German and French banks which had
imprudently lent large sums to successive Greek governments.
The Greek economy has shrunk by more than 25 percent since
2009 and unemployment has soared to over 25 percent, including
more than 50 percent of young job seekers.
While the Tsipras government blames German-driven austerity
for this economic disaster, EU officials note that other euro
zone countries such as Ireland, Portugal and Spain that received
bailouts for the state or banks have carried out similar reforms
and returned to economic growth, even if unemployment remains
high.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's lowered its
sovereign rating on Greece to 'CCC minus' from 'CCC' late on
Monday, saying the probability of Athens exiting the eurozone
was now about 50 percent.
Tsipras put his own position on the line in a television
interview on Monday evening, saying he would respect the result
of the referendum vote but would not lead a government to
administer "austerity in perpetuity".
"If the Greek people want to have a humiliated prime
minister, there are a lot of them out there. It won't be me," he
said in an interview on Greek state television as one of the
biggest rallies seen in Athens in years was taking place.
The show of defiance came at the end of a day that started
with stunned Greeks waking up to shuttered banks, long
supermarket lines and overwhelming uncertainty over their future
in the euro zone.
Juncker's final offer incorporated a proposal from Greece to
set value-added tax rates on hotels at 13 percent, rather than
the 23 percent in the lenders' original plan. It was not
immediately clear whether there would be any additional changes.
If the offer were accepted, the euro zone finance ministers
could adopt a statement saying that a 2012 pledge to consider
stretching out loan maturities, lowering interest rates and
extending an interest payment moratorium on euro zone loans to
Greece would be implemented in October.
The offer would be conditional on a letter to Juncker,
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande arriving in time
to arrange an emergency meeting of the Eurogroup on Tuesday.
