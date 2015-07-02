(Adds Bank of England deputy governor's quotes in paragraphs 32
* PM Tsipras: negotiations will continue after Sunday vote
* ECB keeps ceiling on liquidity to Greek banks unchanged
* Poll shows "No" vote ahead but gap narrowing
* Scepticism in euro zone about lending more to Greece
* Bank of England deputy governor sees no signs of contagion
By Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, July 1 A defiant Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on Wednesday to reject an
international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing
broken relations with European Union partners before a
referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe.
Less than 24 hours after he wrote a conciliatory letter to
creditors asking for a new bailout that would accept many of
their terms, Tsipras abruptly switched back into combative mode
in a television address.
Greece was being "blackmailed", he said, quashing talk that
he might delay the vote, call it off or urge Greeks to vote
"Yes".
The remarks added to the frantic and at times surreal
atmosphere of recent days in which acrimonious messages from the
leftist government have alternated with late-night offers of
concessions to restart negotiations.
A day after Greece became the first developed economy to
default on debt to the International Monetary Fund, long lines
at cash machines provided a stark symbol of the pressure on
Tsipras, who came to power in January vowing to end austerity
and protect the poor.
"A 'No' vote is a decisive step towards a better agreement
that we aim to sign right after Sunday's result," he said,
rejecting repeated warnings from European partners that the
referendum would effectively be a vote on whether Greece stays
in the euro or returns to the drachma.
European Council President Donald Tusk retorted in a tweet:
"Europe wants to help Greece. But cannot help anyone against
their own will. Let's wait for the results of the Greek
referendum."
Euro zone finance ministers held an hour-long conference
call to discuss the previous night's offer from Tsipras, but
were adamant that no further discussions would be held until
after Sunday's vote.
"We will come back to your request for financial stability
support from the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) only after,
and on the basis of the outcome of, the referendum," the head of
the currency zone ministers' Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
wrote in a letter to Tsipras.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Reuters in an
interview that she would want to see reforms before opening
discussions on any new debt package.
Global financial markets have reacted remarkably calmly to
the widely anticipated Greek default, strengthening the hand of
hardline euro zone partners who say Athens cannot use the threat
of contagion to weaker European sovereigns as a bargaining chip.
In his overnight letter to creditors, seen by Reuters,
Tsipras agreed to accept most of their demands for taxes and
pension cuts and asked for a new 29 billion euro loan to cover
all debt service payments in the next two years.
However, even if negotiations do restart after the
referendum, Germany and others made clear that any talks on a
new programme would have to start from scratch with different
conditions.
The exasperated tone to public comments of European leaders
exhausted by the chaotic turnarounds of the past few days
offered little hope of a breakthrough.
Tsipras has suggested he would step aside if Greeks vote
"Yes" in Sunday's referendum.
PENSIONERS SUFFERING
"This government has done nothing since it came into
office," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a
speech in the lower house of parliament in which he accused
Athens of repeatedly reneging on its commitments.
"You can't in all honesty expect us to talk with them in a
situation like this," he said.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, among Greece's
strongest sympathisers in the euro zone, told RTL radio, "The
aim is to find an agreement before the referendum if possible
... But it's dreadfully complicated."
Lagarde declined to be drawn out on whether she viewed
Tsipras was a reliable negotiating partner after his latest
switch, although she did say the Fund wanted to see evidence of
reforms before talks about any new potential debt package.
"We have received so many 'latest' offers, which themselves
have been validated, invalidated, changed, amended, over the
course of the last few days, that it's quite uncertain exactly
where the latest proposal stands," she said.
Greece has shut its banks this week, imposed capital
controls and limited teller machine withdrawals to prevent the
public from emptying the banks.
On the third day of the closure, the costs were biting
deeper for ordinary Greeks, with long lines forming at many ATMs
and limited amounts of cash being doled out to pensioners. Even
with a withdrawal limit of 60 euros a day, there were signs of
banknote shortages, with bankers saying 50-euro and 20-euro
notes were running low.
The European Central Bank said it would maintain emergency
lending that is keeping Greek banks afloat at the same level as
late last week, keeping pressure on Greece as its lenders run
out of cash.
Kiki Rizopoulou, a 79-year-old pensioner from Lamia in
central Greece, had to travel to Athens to collect her pension,
spending 20 euros of the 120 euros she was allowed to withdraw.
"I already have to pay back 50 euros that I owe. It's
embarrassing," she said.
An opinion poll showed opposition to the bailout in the lead
but also that the gap had narrowed significantly as the bank
closure and capital controls began to bite.
Posters from the ruling Syriza party calling for a "No" vote
started to appear in central Athens. A large white banner
declaring 'No to blackmail and austerity!' was unfurled from
windows of the finance ministry.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Twitter that it
was the work of "unionists" and it was later removed.
SCEPTICISM
The Tsipras letter asking for a new bailout deal appeared to
move closer to accepting creditor demands. But it contained only
a single sketchy reference to labour market reform and no
mention at all of frozen privatisations, both big priorities for
the creditors.
He asked to keep a discount on value-added tax for Greek
islands, stretch out defence spending cuts and delay the phasing
out of an income supplement to poorer pensioners.
The lack of panic in financial markets stood in marked
contrast to 2011, when the Greek crisis was perceived as a
threat to the future of the single currency and investors bid up
the borrowing costs for other countries seen as being in danger,
like Spain and Italy. Most euro zone leaders now believe any
damage to the currency zone from Greek turmoil can be contained.
"Financial markets are not showing there is contagion or
spreading of those risks to the periphery," Bank of England
Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told BBC Radio 5live in an
interview. But, in an interview with Radio 4, Cunliffe warned
that things could change.
"It's a very volatile situation. It's a very fluid
situation. It is a very dangerous situation.... We have to
prepare for the worst," he said.
In a poll by the ProRata Institute published in the
Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, 54 percent of Greeks planning
to vote would oppose the bailout against 33 percent in favour.
Of those polled before the announcement of the bank
closures, 57 percent said they would vote "No" against 30
percent who would vote "Yes". However among those polled after,
the "No" camp fell to 46 percent against 37 percent for "Yes".
Seeking a "No" vote, Varoufakis told state television a deal
would then swiftly follow, even as early as Monday, and the
capital controls would go.
"The ECB will press the button," he said.
