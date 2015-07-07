* Euro zone sets end-of-week deadline for Greece, EU summit
Sunday
* Juncker warns that plans for "Grexit" are ready if need be
* France, Germany urge Tsipras to put forward credible
proposal
* Banks have only few days cash left, stock exchange closed
* Market analysts see "Grexit" beckoning if no breakthrough
By Paul Taylor and Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS, July 7 Euro zone members have given
Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for
sweeping reforms in return for loans that will keep the country
from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc and into economic
ruin.
"The stark reality is that we have only five days left ...
Until now I have avoided talking about deadlines, but tonight I
have to say loud and clear that the final deadline ends this
week," European Council President Donald Tusk told a news
conference.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Friday to present
the proposal, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped
to have convincing reform commitments from Tsipras on Thursday
so she could ask the German parliament to authorise negotiations
on a new aid programme.
Merkel said she was "not exaggeratedly optimistic" for a
solution.
At an emergency summit in Brussels on Tuesday,
representatives of the 19-country euro zone said all 28 European
Union leaders would meet on Sunday to decide Greece's fate. The
talks were organised after Greeks voted in a referendum on
Sunday against a bailout that carried stringent austerity
measures.
French President Francois Hollande said the European Central
Bank would ensure that Greek banks had the minimum necessary
liquidity to stay afloat until Sunday.
The situation in Greece worsened with banks closed for a
second week, limited cash withdrawals and businesses feeling the
crunch of demands from vendors for cash payments.
Tsipras sounded upbeat as he left the summit, even though
many of the reforms demanded by his partners would inflict more
pain on Greeks who voted at his behest to reject the austerity
measures in return for financial aid.
"The discussion took place in a positive climate," he said.
"The process will be extremely fast. It starts in the coming
hours, with the aim to conclude by the end of the week at the
latest."
He promised to work for a socially just deal that would
bring a "final exit" from the crisis, return Greece to growth
and restructure Greek debt to make it viable.
Failure, Tusk warned, would undermine the EU's standing in
the world and said the six-decade-old bloc may face "the most
critical moment in our history".
STRICT TIMETABLE LAID OUT
Under a timetable agreed by the 19 leaders of the common
currency area, Greece will submit on Wednesday a formal request
for a two-year loan programme, with a first list of reform
commitments to be spelled out in greater detail on Thursday.
If the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank approve, Eurogroup finance
ministers will meet on Saturday to recommend opening
negotiations on a conditional assistance programme.
"The ball is in Greece's court," Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said, calling Sunday "the final meeting on Greece".
He said positions had hardened since previous bailout talks
collapsed in late June, when Tsipras called a referendum at
short notice to defy Greece's creditors.
Merkel said if Athens came up with satisfactory proposals
and took "prior actions" by passing laws to convince creditors
of its intent, short-term financing could be made available to
help Greece over a repayment hump this summer.
She did not rule out rescheduling Greek debt in the longer
run by extending loan maturities, lowering interest rates and
allowing a longer moratorium on debt service payments, but she
said a "haircut", or writedown, was impossible because it would
be illegal.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann warned that if there were
no deal on Sunday, euro zone governments would have to prepare
"Plan B," code for Greece losing all access to euros and
finding itself excluded from the currency bloc.
Even EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker, who has worked
tirelessly to keep Greece in the euro, said he now had detailed
plans to cope with a "Grexit" if Tsipras failed to deliver.
People familiar with Greece's financial system said the
banks could start running out of money within two days unless
they received more liquidity.
BRIDGE FINANCING
Euro zone sources said bridge financing could be provided by
"Greece's friends" and by releasing past ECB profits on Greek
bonds to prevent Athens from missing a crucial 3.5 billion euro
bond redemption to the ECB due on July 20.
Some of Athens' 18 partners in Europe's common currency
expressed exasperation at five years of crisis wrangling with
Greece. Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite complained,
"With the Greek government it is every time manana."
Merkel, under pressure in Germany to cut Greece loose, made
clear it was up to Tsipras to present convincing proposals after
Athens spurned tax rises, spending cuts and pension and labour
reforms that were on the table before its 240 billion euro
(US$262.7 billion) bailout expired last week.
As of Tuesday night, she said, the conditions for opening
new aid negotiations with Greece still had not been met.
Euro zone finance ministers complained that their new Greek
colleague Euclid Tsakalotos, while more courteous than his
abrasive predecessor Yanis Varoufakis, had brought no new
proposals to a preparatory meeting before the summit.
"I have the strong impression there were 18 ... ministers of
finance who felt the urgency of the situation and there is one
... who doesn't feel the urgency of the situation," Belgian
Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said.
Greek officials said the leftist government had broadly
repeated a reform plan Tsipras sent to the euro zone last week.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the Eurogroup of currency
zone finance ministers, said the ministers would hold a
conference call on Wednesday to review a Greek request for a
medium-term assistance programme from the European Stability
Mechanism bailout fund, due to be submitted within hours.
At stake is more than just the future of Greece, a nation of
11 million that makes up just 2 percent of the euro zone's
economic output and population.
If Greek banks run out of money and the country has to print
its own currency, it could mean a state leaving the euro for the
first time since it was launched in 1999, creating a precedent
and fuelling doubts about the long-term viability of an
incomplete European monetary union.
"Even if it did not trigger a short-term domino effect, the
integrity of the euro zone would come under fresh threat with
each episode of political uncertainty within member countries,"
said Thibault Mercier, an analyst at BNP Paribas.
Even in France, the euro zone country most sympathetic to
Athens, an opinion poll published on Tuesday showed one in two
people want Greece to leave the euro zone.
