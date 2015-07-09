* Greek parliament to vote to authorise "prior actions" for
loan
* Schaeuble concedes Greece needs some debt restructuring
* Tsipras cabinet said to finalise tax hikes and pension
reforms
* Race to get agreement on Greece's third bailout
By Renee Maltezou and John O'Donnell
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, July 9 The Greek government
sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors on
Thursday in a race to win new funds to avert bankruptcy and will
seek a parliamentary vote on Friday to endorse immediate
actions.
The chairman of Eurogroup finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, confirmed receiving the documents and said through
a spokesman that he would not comment until they had been
assessed by experts from the European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.
A Greek official said lawmakers would be asked to authorise
the leftist government to negotiate a list of "prior actions" it
would take before any fresh aid funds are disbursed, a key step
to convince sceptical lenders of its serious intent.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spent the day with his
cabinet drafting a last-ditch package of tax rises, pension
reforms and economic liberalisation measures on which Greece's
survival in the euro zone hinges.
A further vote would be needed to turn them into law next
week if euro zone leaders agree at a summit on Sunday that the
proposals are a basis for starting negotiations on a three-year
loan and releasing some bridging funds to keep Greece afloat.
Greek banks have been closed since June 29, when capital
controls were imposed and cash withdrawals rationed after the
collapse of previous bailout talks. Greece defaulted on an IMF
loan repayment the following day and now faces a critical July
20 bond redemption to the ECB, which it cannot make without aid.
The country has had two bailouts worth 240 billion euros
from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund since
2010, but its economy has shrunk by a quarter, unemployment is
more than 25 percent and one in two young people is out of work.
Germany, Athens biggest creditor, meanwhile made a small
concession by acknowledging that Greece will need some debt
restructuring as part of the new programme to make its public
finances viable in the medium-term.
The admission by hardline German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble came hours before the midnight deadline for Athens to
submit its reform plan.
Schaeuble, who makes no secret of his doubts about Greece's
fitness to remain in the currency area, told a conference in
Frankfurt: "Debt sustainability is not feasible without a
haircut and I think the IMF is correct in saying that.
But he added: "There cannot be a haircut because it would
infringe the system of the European Union."
He offered no solution to the conundrum, which implied that
Greece's debt problem might not be soluble within the euro zone.
But he did say there was limited scope for "reprofiling"
Greek debt by extending loan maturities, shaving interest rates
and lengthening a moratorium on debt service payments.
Schaeuble also complained that he had not seen any sign of
"prior actions" by the Greek government. Friday's vote should go
some way towards disarming such criticism, although a further
vote will be required to turn the "prior actions" into law next
week if an agreement is reached, the Greek official said.
DEBT RELIEF CHORUS
European Council President Donald Tusk, who will chair an
emergency euro zone summit on Sunday to decide Greece's fate,
joined growing international calls for Athens to be granted some
form of debt relief as part of any new loan deal.
Tusk said a realistic proposal from Greece will have to be
matched by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability
from the creditors.
"Otherwise, we will continue the lethargic dance we have
been dancing for the past five months," he said.
Failure to reach a deal on Sunday, including releasing some
money to enable Athens to cover debt service over the next few
weeks, could lead to a collapse of Greek banks next week.
If there is no agreement, all 28 European Union leaders will
discuss measures to limit the damage from a Greek collapse,
including humanitarian aid, possible border controls and steps
to mitigate the impact on neighbours, EU officials said.
Just how uncertain the coming days are was highlighted when
ECB President Mario Draghi voiced highly unusual doubts about
the chances of rescuing Greece.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore quoted the ECB chief, under
growing fire in Germany for keeping Greek banks afloat, as
saying he was not sure a solution would be found for Greece and
he did not believe Russia would come to Athens' rescue.
Asked if a deal to save Greece could be wrapped up, Draghi
said: "I don't know, this time it's really difficult."
The ECB is keeping shuttered Greek banks afloat with
emergency liquidity capped until the weekend.
Even France, Greece's strongest supporter in the euro zone,
acknowledged it was working on scenarios for a Greek exit from
the currency area if weekend efforts to clinch a deal fail.
Under the agreed timetable, the three creditor institutions
will deliver their initial assessment by Friday evening. If it
is broadly positive, Eurogroup finance ministers will decide on
Saturday whether to recommend opening negotiations with Athens
on a conditional loan from the European Stability Mechanism
bailout fund. The decision requires the assent of countries
representing 80 percent of the ESM's capital, so talks can go
ahead even if one or two smaller member states vote against it.
Having won a thumping referendum majority to reject the
austerity terms of a previous bailout plan, fired his turbulent
finance minister and secured support from opposition party
leaders, Tsipras is in a stronger position to impose tough
measures and face down resistance at home.
But in a sign of the some of the challenges he will face,
the leader of the far-left wing of his Syriza party came out to
denounce any imposition of harsh measures on Greeks.
"We don't want add to the past two failed bailouts a third
bailout of tough austerity which will not give any prospects for
the country," Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said.
According to Athens daily Kathimerini, the reform package
will be worth 12 billion euros over two years, more than
previously planned to offset a return to recession after months
of difficult negotiations with creditors.
Instead of growing by 0.5 percent this year, months of
uncertainty and almost two weeks of capital controls mean "there
are estimates of a recession of about 3 percent", Kathimerini
said. Greece emerged only last year from a deep recession that
shrank its economy by a quarter over six years.
European officials told Reuters on Wednesday that some large
Greek banks may have to be shut and taken over by stronger
rivals as part of a restructuring of the sector that would
follow any bailout of the country.
One official said Greece's four big banks - National Bank of
Greece, Eurobank, Piraeus and
Alpha Bank - could be reduced to just two, a measure
that would doubtless encounter fierce resistance in Athens.
German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said capital controls
should remain in force in Greece until there was any deal, and
that the ECB should not increase its liquidity assistance for
Greek banks, without which they may collapse next week.
