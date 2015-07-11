* Parliament backs Tsipras despite Syriza rebellion
* Reform package terms similar to those rejected in
referendum
* French president calls proposals "serious and credible"
* Wary Germany rules out debt haircut
* Markets rally on prospect of deal
By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, July 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras won backing from lawmakers on Saturday for painful
reform proposals aimed at obtaining a new international bailout,
but he faced a rebellion in his own party that could threaten
his majority in parliament.
The measures, which received an initial nod from European
Union and International Monetary Fund officials before a meeting
of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, were passed with the
support of pro-European opposition parties.
With Greece's banks shut and completely dependent on a
credit lifeline from the European Central Bank, the measures
were seen as a last chance to avert the collapse of the
financial system and prevent Greece from being pushed out of the
euro.
In an ominous sign for the stability of the government,
however, 10 deputies on the ruling benches either abstained or
voted against the measures and another 7 were not present,
leaving Tsipras short of the 151 seats needed for a majority of
his own.
Prominent leftwingers in the governing Syriza party
signalled before the vote that they could not support the mix of
tax hikes and spending cuts proposed by Tsipras, following the
rejection of similar austerity measures by voters in Sunday's
referendum.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, Deputy Labour Minister
Dimitris Stratoulis as well as the speaker of parliament, Zoe
Constantopoulou, all called "Present", in effect abstaining from
the vote and withholding their support from the government.
"The government is being totally blackmailed to acquiesce to
something which does not reflect what it represents,"
Constantopoulou said.
Following the vote in parliament, where many leftists in his
own party were stunned by his acceptance of previously spurned
austerity measures, Tsipras said he would now focus on securing
a deal.
"The parliament today gave the government a strong mandate
to complete the negotiations and reach an economically viable
and socially fair agreement with its partners," Tsipras said.
"The priority now is to have a positive outcome to the
negotiations. Everything else in its own time."
Experts from the European Commission, ECB and the IMF spent
Friday reviewing the Greek case for aid and the proposals for
economic reforms that will be conditions for any loans.
A person close to the matter told Reuters that EU and IMF
officials had given euro zone governments a positive initial
assessment of Greece's request for a new bailout.
The positive evaluation, along with a conclusion that Athens
needs a total of some 74 billion euros to meet its obligations,
will form a key part of discussions among euro zone finance
ministers when they meet in Brussels at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).
But after the jubilation in Athens on Sunday following the
resounding rejection of further austerity in a referendum, there
was bitterness that parliament was being asked to accept a
strikingly similar package of measures.
The leader of the right wing Independent Greeks party, the
junior coalition party in Tsipras' government, said his
lawmakers would back the proposals "with a heavy heart."
Five members of Syriza's hardline Left Platform wing signed
a letter saying it would be better to return to the drachma,
Greece's pre-euro currency, than to swallow more austerity with
no debt write-off.
"The proposals are not compatible with the Syriza
programme," Lafazanis, who belongs to the far-left faction, told
Reuters before the vote.
Underlining the unhappiness of many on the left at the
government's apparent embrace of austerity, a few thousand
demonstrators gathered in front of parliament before the vote to
protest against the measures.
"SERIOUS AND CREDIBLE"
Germany, which has contributed more to bailouts than any
other country, sounded wary. A finance ministry spokesman ruled
out any debt restructuring that would lower its real value.
France, Greece's strongest supporter in the euro zone,
rushed to offer praise. President Francois Hollande called the
offer "serious and credible". Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem
described it as a "thorough piece of text" but declined to go
into specifics.
"Broad support in Greece gives it more credibility, but even
then we need to consider carefully whether the proposal is good
and if the numbers add up," he told reporters. "One way or the
other, it is a very major decision we need to take."
The lenders' backing is crucial for euro zone leaders to
support the proposals. Dijsselbloem, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, ECB President Mario Draghi and
IMF head Christine Lagarde discussed the plan in a
teleconference.
The euro gained more than 1 percent against the dollar and
European markets rallied on the improved prospects for a
last-ditch deal to keep Greece in the currency area. Italian,
Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell, reflecting perceptions
of reduced risk.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Greece and its
creditors appeared to be closer to a deal, calling for an
adjustment to Athens' debt burden to ease its cash flow.
Greece still has to overcome hardening attitudes towards it
among euro zone partners.
Some, including a senior member of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's party, greeted the latest reform proposals with
scepticism. Slovakia's finance minister questioned whether the
proposals went far enough.
A senior EU official said the meeting of finance ministers
from the 19-nation euro area would include discussions on
whether Greece needs some debt relief on a third bailout
programme despite exasperation at the five-year-old Greek
crisis.
Greece asked for 53.5 billion euros ($59 billion) to help
cover its debts until 2018, a review of primary surplus targets
in the light of the sharp deterioration of its economy, and a
"reprofiling" of the country's long-term debt.
Any new deal would also have to be endorsed by national
parliaments including in Germany.
Estonia's parliament was the first to give the government
conditional authorisation for loan negotiations with Greece,
provided the Commission finds sufficient basis for the talks.
But Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, whose country
is the most recent newcomer to the euro, said the Greek proposal
was based on old economic data and would probably not be enough.
Several protests against the package took place on Friday.
"The new measures are suffocating," said Irini Skordara, 79, one
of dozens of pensioners queuing outside a bank to withdraw their
pension.
"RIGHT CHOICE"
Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who alienated many
euro zone partners with his outspoken lectures, said in a
statement he supported the effort to renegotiate Greece's debt
but was unable to attend parliament "for family reasons".
The latest offer includes defence spending cuts, a timetable
for privatising state assets such as Piraeus port and regional
airports, hikes in value added tax for hotels and restaurants
and slashing a top-up payment for poorer pensioners.
"The 'No' in the referendum appears to be turning into a
'Yes' from Tsipras," Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch said.
Greek banks have been closed since June 29, when capital
controls were imposed and cash withdrawals rationed after the
collapse of previous bailout talks. Greece defaulted on an IMF
loan repayment and now faces a critical July 20 bond redemption
to the ECB, which it cannot make without aid.
The country has had two bailouts worth 240 billion euros
from the euro zone and the IMF since 2010, but its economy has
shrunk by a quarter, unemployment is at more than 25 percent and
one in two young people is out of work.
"The prime minister seems to have made the right choice
between his party and the interest of Greece," an editorial in
the centre-right daily Kathimerini said.
"His decision to accept a tough package of measures will
ensure the country stays in the euro. This is not the time for
gripes and assessing the damage, what's most important is
securing the country's interests and its place in the euro
zone."
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
