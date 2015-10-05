(Adds more detail, quotes)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG Oct 5 Greece must complete the first
review of agreed reforms, including the governance of its
financial sector, before European creditors can pump in more
money to recapitalise Greek banks, the chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after euro zone ministers' talks on
Greece's reform progress that he believed Athens was serious
about implementing the agreed changes.
"Since we reached an agreement with the (Alexis) Tsipras
government, their efforts at implementation have been very, very
strong," Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
"The Greek government understands very well that we cannot
move forward in the process of bank recapitalisation, we cannot
move forward in the process of debt relief, or debt measures, as
long as there is no completion of the review."
The review is a check by Greece's international creditors -
the International Monetary Fund, euro zone governments and the
European Central Bank - on how Athens is implementing reforms
agreed under the terms of the bailout.
"It is going to be challenging, but there is a strong
incentive there for all concerned," Dijsselbloem said.
Time is short because an additional 15 billion euros for the
recapitalisation of its banks is available only until Nov. 15
and there are doubts if Greece can complete the reform review
with creditors by then.
Officials preparing the meeting of euro zone ministers said
last week that Greece could get the 15 billion for banks once it
completes the part of agreed reforms that concerns the
governance of the financial sector, while discussions on other
reforms, such as plans of a pension reform, could take longer.
Dijsselbloem said he did not want to go into such
discussions. "I will not speculate what if they have done part
of it and not part of the other, let's work on it and get it
done as quickly as possible," he said.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said the Commission believed Greece could finish the
review before the end of November.
