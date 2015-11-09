BRUSSELS/ATHENS Nov 9 Euro zone finance
ministers are unlikely to release the next, 2-billion euro
tranche of loans for Greece on Monday because there is still no
agreement with Athens on several reforms, including a law on
foreclosures, officials said.
Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro are
to meet later on Monday in Brussels to take stock of progress on
reforms in Greece, which in July got its third bailout loan in
five years on the condition it would implement more reforms.
The release of the 2-billion euro ($2.16 billion)tranche now
mainly depends on a deal between Greece and its creditors on the
level of protection that Greek homeowners should be given if
they are unable to service their mortgages on primary
residences.
Greek officials note that repossessions are politically
sensitive at a time when Athens is undertaking to provide food
and housing for 50,000 asylum-seekers under a plan to handle the
European Union's migration crisis. Officials in the leftist-led
government say a wave of evictions could boost support for the
far-right Golden Dawn party.
Differences between Athens and its euro zone partners also
remain in how to treat taxpayers who are late repaying overdue
tax under a special scheme.
There is also no agreement on the minimum prices of medicine
and on a tax on private education, official said.
"The approval of the 2-billion tranche is not expected
today," one euro zone official said. "It can, however, be
approved by the end of this week," the official added.
Greece said on Monday it would need a political decision to
overcome a dispute, so that thousands of poorer Greeks would not
be at risk of losing their homes as banks repossess them.
"The thorny issue is ... the issue of protecting primary
residences," Economy Minister George Stathakis told Real FM
radio. "A political decision which must be taken."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the bad loans issue by
telephone on Sunday. French President Francois Hollande and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also talked about it by phone.
"Greece is making considerable efforts. They are
scrupulously respecting the July agreement," French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin told reporters. "I want an agreement to be
reached today. France wants an agreement today."
Greek officials stress that Athens wants to fulfill all the
points of the bailout agreement, but for the reforms to fly,
they have to have social cohesion, which means not making life
more difficult for poorer citizens.
"The Eurogroup will press Greece to find sufficient
solutions till Wednesday," a second official said. "There is
always room for compromise but I don't think the ministers would
accept rules that are much more favorable for people not paying
their mortgages than in any other country," the official said.
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Additional reporting
Michel Rose in Paris; writing by Michele Kambas Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)