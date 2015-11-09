(Recasts with final news conference)
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Nov 9 The euro zone will release the
next tranche of loans for Greece as well as money for bank
recapitalisation only after Athens implements agreed reforms,
euro zone finance ministers said, noting a Greek pledge the
conditions would be met this week.
A European Central Bank Stress test showed at the end of
October that Greek banks needed a total of 14.4 billion euros in
additional capital if they were to survive a scenario of adverse
economic conditions.
Some of the needed total is likely to come from private
investors, but the euro zone will have to provide the rest,
using all or part of the 10 billion euros already earmarked for
that purpose in the euro zone's bailout fund.
"We await the finalisation of all the measures in the first
set of milestones and the financial sector measures which are
essential for a successful recapitalisation process," the
ministers said in a document at the end of a meeting on Greece.
The euro zone recapitalisation money is in the form of bonds
of the euro zone bailout fund that can be transferred to the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), which would then hand
them over to the banks.
"We stand ready to support the disbursement of the 2 billion
euros sub-tranche linked to the first set of milestones and the
transfer to the HFSF of the funds needed for the
recapitalisation of the Greek banking sector out of the 10
billion euros earmarked for this purpose, provided that the
agreed conditionality is met," the ministers said.
Prime among the disagreements for the Greeks is protection
for poorer families in danger of losing their homes through
foreclosure.
Dijsselbloem said passing the foreclosures law was key
before banks could be recapitalised, because it had a direct
impact on the number of bad loans that banks would have to deal
with through recapitalisation.
But Greek officials note that repossessions are politically
sensitive at a time when Athens is undertaking to provide food
and housing for thousands of asylum-seekers under a plan to
handle the European Union's migration crisis.
Officials in the leftist-led government say a wave of
evictions could boost support for the far-right Golden Dawn
party.
Differences between Athens and its euro zone partners also
remain in how to treat taxpayers who are late repaying overdue
tax under a special scheme.
There is also no agreement on the minimum prices of medicine
and on a tax on private education, official said.
"We welcomed the commitment by the Greek authorities that
this conditionality will be fulfilled in the course of the
week," the ministers said.
They said their deputies would meet at the start of next
week at the latest to assess if the reforms have been
implemented as agreed, paving the way for any disbursement.
Greece said on Monday it would need a political decision to
overcome a dispute, so that thousands of poorer Greeks would not
be at risk of losing their homes as banks repossess them.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the bad loans issue by
telephone on Sunday. French President Francois Hollande and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also talked about it by phone.
"Greece is making considerable efforts. They are
scrupulously respecting the July agreement," French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin told reporters. "I want an agreement to be
reached today. France wants an agreement today."
Greek officials stress that Athens wants to fulfill all the
points of the bailout agreement, but for the reforms to fly,
they have to have social cohesion, which means not making life
more difficult for poorer citizens.
"The Eurogroup will press Greece to find sufficient
solutions till Wednesday," one euro zone official said.
"There is always room for compromise but I don't think the
ministers would accept rules that are much more favorable for
people not paying their mortgages than in any other country,"
the official said.
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Robert-Jan
Bartunek Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)