ATHENS Nov 11 Greece said on Wednesday it was
close to a deal with international lenders on regulating
non-performing loans, a thorny issue which has delayed a
disbursement of aid under its latest multi-billion euro bailout.
"On Monday all issues will be finalised ... and at the Euro
Working Group there will be a decision to release the
installment and the funds for the banks," Government Spokeswoman
Olga Gerovasili told state broadcaster ERT, referring to deputy
finance ministers of the euro zone.
A two billion euro cash disbursement and 10 billion euros to
recapitalise four systemic banks was delayed this week amid
disagreement over the level of protection homeowners should have
from foreclosures for non-payment of debts.
Athens insists resolving the issue should not result in
thousands of Greeks at risk of losing their homes.
At present, mortgage holders can apply for foreclosure
protection if the value of their home is 300,000 euros; the
Greek government is now discussing protection based on a home
valuation of between 180,000 and 200,000 euros, buffered by a
series of income-based criteria.
Representatives of the country's lenders, assessing
compliance with the terms of the 86 billion euro bailout, were
scheduled to discuss the matter with Greek officials later
Wednesday, a finance ministry official said.
