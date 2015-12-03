(adds quotes and details on debt relief talks)
BRUSSELS Dec 3 Greece and its euro zone
creditors are likely to conclude their first review of Greek
reforms in February, paving the way for discussions on debt
relief for Athens, an EU official said on Thursday.
Greece wants debt relief to help manage its mountain of
public debt, equivalent to 180 percent of its annual economic
output. Its euro zone creditors believe forgiving it part of its
debt is not necessary as Athens already pays very low interest
and has had its repayment periods stretched out.
"There is a good possibility that we see a conclusion (of
the first review) in February," an EU official said,
acknowledging however that "robust discussions" remain ahead,
including on pension reforms, fiscal issues and the taxation of
farmers.
"It is fairly safe to say, given the Christmas break, that I
don't expect a total conclusion of that in January. But February
seems like a good guess for finalising it," the official added.
Discussions on Greece's debt relief are expected to start at
the end of the first review in parallel with talks on the
participation of the International Monetary Fund in the third
Greek aid programme.
"At the end of the first review all these questions come
together: finalisation of the first review, inclusion of the
IMF, therefore agreement on the necessary reform measures and
then the discussions about the debt-related issues," the
official said.
