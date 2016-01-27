ATHENS Jan 27 Ferries were docked at Greek
ports on Wednesday as sailors kicked off their second 48-hour
strike this week, adding to a groundswell of public discontent
over plans to reform the country's struggling pension system.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras launched a vocal defence of
the plan on Tuesday, saying that the country had no choice but
to reform a pension system which had created chronic deficits
and would collapse if left unchanged.
Greeks, many of whom will see contributions jump to about 20
percent of monthly earnings to prop up the new pension system,
have responded angrily to the proposed changes, staging a series
of rallies and protests across the country in recent weeks.
Under the plan, which Greece must adopt for its
international lenders to complete their first review of its
latest bailout, the country's pension funds would be merged into
one together with cutbacks worth 1 percent of gross domestic
product a year.
"We're striking because our main pension fund, the oldest in
Greece, will close," said Lefteris Saridakis, head of a union
representing staff on passenger ships.
He said the workers planned to step up action when the bill
is tabled in parliament next month.
Farmers who have been blocking motorways across the country
on and off for days in protest at planned to cut tax breaks for
farming as well as pensions remained defiant on Wednesday.
In a symbolic protest, they handed out about 50 tonnes of
produce in under an hour in a poor, working-class Athens
neighborhood on Wednesday, where a few hundred Greeks jostled
with another for free bags of potatoes, lettuce and fruit.
Notaries also began a three-day strike on Wednesday, joining
lawyers, engineers, doctors and other self-employed
professionals who have taken to the streets against the
measures.
Without pension reform, Athens cannot conclude the first
review of its compliance to terms of a bailout worth up to 86
billion euros agreed last August, and move on with talks on
potential debt relief, which Tsipras sees as a vital prize.
Protests against the plan are expected to culminate with a
general strike by the country's two biggest unions, representing
about 2.5 million workers, on Feb. 4.
