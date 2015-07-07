DUBLIN, July 7 Euro zone finance ministers are
open to the idea of "reprofiling" some of Greece's sovereign
debt, but details of any new bailout would need to be in place
by next Monday, Ireland's finance minister said.
"There was a general sense that reprofiling of debt would be
acceptable ... doing the kind of things we did in Ireland,
extending maturities, cutting interest rates," Michael Noonan
told Irish state broadcaster RTE after a meeting of finance
ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
"We have a normal July meeting next Monday and I think the
main elements of a deal need to be in place by then," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)