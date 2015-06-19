MADRID, June 19 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday it appeared the European Central Bank had raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity for Greek banks, though he later clarified he had no direct knowledge of the ECB's decision.

De Guindos seemed to confirm that the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank had been hiked for the second time this week.

A banking source earlier told Reuters it had been raised.

"It appears the ECB has today decided to once again raise the emergency liquidity line," De Guindos said at a televised news conference from Luxembourg.

Asked later about the decision, however, he said he had heard about it from media reports and not from the ECB itself.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)