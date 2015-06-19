MADRID, June 19 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Friday it appeared the European Central Bank had
raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity for Greek banks,
though he later clarified he had no direct knowledge of the
ECB's decision.
De Guindos seemed to confirm that the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the
country's central bank had been hiked for the second time this
week.
A banking source earlier told Reuters it had been raised.
"It appears the ECB has today decided to once again raise
the emergency liquidity line," De Guindos said at a televised
news conference from Luxembourg.
Asked later about the decision, however, he said he had
heard about it from media reports and not from the ECB itself.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)