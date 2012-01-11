FRANKFURT Jan 11 Talks about private sector participation in a Greek bailout are going badly, senior euro zone bankers said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that European Union governments will have to increase their contribution.

"Governments are mulling an increase of their share of the burden," one of the bankers, who is familiar with the talks, said.

Upon being asked whether governments will have to put up more cash to make up a shortfall from lower than expected private sector participation, another senior banker said: "Nothing is decided yet, but the bigger the imposed haircut the less appetite there is for voluntary conversion."

A third senior banker, who was asked the same question said: "Private sector involvement is going badly."