BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT Jan 11 Talks about private sector participation in a Greek bailout are going badly, senior euro zone bankers said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that European Union governments will have to increase their contribution.
"Governments are mulling an increase of their share of the burden," one of the bankers, who is familiar with the talks, said.
Upon being asked whether governments will have to put up more cash to make up a shortfall from lower than expected private sector participation, another senior banker said: "Nothing is decided yet, but the bigger the imposed haircut the less appetite there is for voluntary conversion."
A third senior banker, who was asked the same question said: "Private sector involvement is going badly."
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.