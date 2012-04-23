NEW YORK, April 23 Greece will not regain
competitiveness as a member of the euro zone, and other troubled
European countries may also struggle to cut wages and prices as
much as needed, the head of Germany's Ifo economics institute
said on Monday.
"I personally believe there's no chance for Greece to become
competitive (while) in the euro zone," Hans-Werner Sinn said in
a luncheon speech in New York.
Other indebted euro zone countries now facing severe
spending cuts and tax hikes may run into trouble, too, he added.
"Cutting wages and prices to the extent necessary in some
southern European countries is impossible, whatever the
politicians say," Sinn said. "Policy is unable to overcome the
laws of economics."