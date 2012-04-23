NEW YORK, April 23 Greece will not regain competitiveness as a member of the euro zone, and other troubled European countries may also struggle to cut wages and prices as much as needed, the head of Germany's Ifo economics institute said on Monday.

"I personally believe there's no chance for Greece to become competitive (while) in the euro zone," Hans-Werner Sinn said in a luncheon speech in New York.

Other indebted euro zone countries now facing severe spending cuts and tax hikes may run into trouble, too, he added.

"Cutting wages and prices to the extent necessary in some southern European countries is impossible, whatever the politicians say," Sinn said. "Policy is unable to overcome the laws of economics."