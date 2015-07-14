BRUSSELS, July 14 Euro zone decision-makers knew
of the International Monetary Fund's latest analysis of Greek
debt sustainability already on Saturday, before reaching an
agreement on a third bailout for Greece on Monday morning, an EU
official said.
The confidential IMF analysis, seen by Reuters, says Greece
will need debt relief far beyond what euro zone partners have
been prepared to consider due to the devastation of its economy
and banks in the last two weeks.
It says Greece's debt would peak at around 200 percent of
GDP in the next two years rather than start falling from next
year as expected earlier.
"The numbers, including the 200 percent, were around already
on Saturday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde and others knew them
before the agreement on the third bailout terms for Greece was
done on Monday morning," the EU official said.
