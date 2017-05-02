WASHINGTON May 2 The International Monetary
Fund welcomes Greece's deal with European lenders for additional
fiscal reforms, but specific measures on debt relief are still
needed for the IMF board to consider participating, IMF European
Department Director Poul Thomsen said on Tuesday.
Thomsen told reporters on a conference call that the
measures, including reductions in pension benefits and tax
breaks, would allow Greece to meet fiscal targets and create
budget space for more targeted, growth friendly spending
policies in future years.
"While we can accept that the debt relief will only be
approved and delivered at the end of the program based on Greece
meeting the targets under the program, we would need to assure
our board already now that we have a common understanding with
our European partners of what kind of measures will be needed to
deliver that debt relief," Thomsen said.
(Reporting by David Lawder)