WASHINGTON, July 6 The International Monetary
Fund told Greece on Monday it could not provide funds to
countries that had missed payments due to the international
lender, an IMF representative said.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde spoke to Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras about the Greek people's rejection in a
referendum of the bailout terms of international lenders.
"The managing director explained the fund's inability to
disburse under its arrears policy," the representative said in a
statement that appeared to refer to Greece's default on an IMF
loan last month.
