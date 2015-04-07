ATHENS, April 7 The International Monetary Fund
is willing to be "flexible" with the package of reforms Greece
has proposed to its creditors before further bailout funds are
disbursed, the Greek finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The statement follows a meeting between Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis and IMF chief Christine Lagarde in
Washington on Sunday.
"Mrs Lagarde ... stressed that, in Greece's case, the Fund
is willing to show utmost flexibility in the way in which the
government's reforms and fiscal proposals will be evaluated,"
the ministry said.
It said U.S. Treasury officials who also met with Varoufakis
expressed the willingness of the U.S. government to play the
role of an "honest broker" in helping Greece strike a deal with
its lenders as soon as possible.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas;
Writing by Karolina Tagaris)