BRUSSELS May 11 Greece will honour its 750-million-euro debt payment to the International Monetary Fund when it falls due on Tuesday, the finance minister said on Monday.

"Greece will always meet its obligations to its creditors and we are obviously going to do that tomorrow again," Yanis Varoufakis told Euronews ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)